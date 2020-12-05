IoT in Healthcare: Benefits And Examples

Software Development company
Clinics and medical centers have significantly evolved thanks to the implementation of IoT solutions. In this article, we’ll discuss which healthcare problems IoT can solve, how the clinics and hospitals can benefit from using IoT, and why IoT development in healthcare is worth investing in.
There’s a separate term called the Internet of Medical Things, or IoMT: it covers the IoT devices combined with MedTech tools that are used for medical purposes. IoMT helps clinicians keep track of potential problems as well as prevent any complications.
The healthcare industry is considered one of the most conservative domains talking about the adoption of new technologies. However, smart devices are paving their way to more and more clinics and healthcare businesses. Here are several examples of how IoT and technology evolved in the healthcare industry converting it to what is called healthtech and making it more efficient.
Home monitoring is a method of remote supervision when a doctor receives the patient’s information remotely from various devices: wearables, implants, sensors, or other instruments. This way of monitoring allows clinicians to keep track of the patients’ health status without the need to be physically near the patient.
Smart pills are edible IoT “devices” that dissolve in the stomach and can then transmit the information from the inside of the patient’s body to a wearable or a mobile app. This information can then be interpreted by a doctor to adapt to the treatment.
Blood pressure monitoring allows patients with hypertension to measure blood pressure levels with the help of a sensor. This spares a patient the need to use the regular tonometer while being updated on the health state. The collected data can also be sent to the cloud or to the physician for interpretation.
Diabetes monitoring allows patients to monitor blood glucose levels with a smart transmitter that is placed under the patient’s skin. The sensor collects the data and then sends it to the dedicated mobile app.
How exactly healthcare managers and patients can benefit from IoT integration? Here are several examples.
As a great example, Vitls is a system that helps clinicians to detect early deterioration of patients’ vitals and act early to prevent any implications. The vitals are collected and sent to the clinicians in real-time, which allows them to reduce the time of stay in the hospital, save the time of the clinicians, and reduce the treatment costs.
Teladoc is one of the first telehealth providers in the USA. It allows patients to get help with pediatric issues, mental health, dermatological problems, and more. The Teladoc doctors can also send prescriptions and analyze the laboratory results via the app.
Dexcom’s Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device allows patients with diabetes to constantly monitor their glucose levels with the help of a tiny sensor inserted under the patient’s skin. The data is updated every 5 minutes and is sent to the app, which gives an insight into the patient’s state.
TSheets is an example of such a solution: the system allows managers to see on-the-clock employees in real-time, reassign tasks on the go, track activities, and more.
The Internet of Medical Things integration still faces challenges and difficulties. Here are some of them.
For now, healthcare is the second largest IoT consumer, using 30.3% of all the IoT devices. That means IoT proved to play an important role in healthcare management.
Now, there’s another trend: technology giants are getting involved in the healthcare industry as well. For instance, Amazon offers various opportunities for healthcare: Amazon Healthcare Providers Innovation Program, AWS Diagnostic Development Initiative, and others.
Another example is Apple adding several health monitoring features to its Apple Watch. These trends show that IoT is becoming more popular among healthcare providers and it’s going to revolutionize the healthcare industry.
Implementing IoT allows hospitals and clinics to stand out of the crowd, become more competitive, and improve the service while making the treatment more efficient. That’s why introducing IoT into a healthcare business is a good idea for further development and a worthy investment.
If you own a business in the healthcare industry, you can make it more efficient by adopting IoT. Healthcare software development companies can give you a hand and find ways to help your project grow, save money, or manage the workload more effectively, depending on your needs.
To sum up, IoT can greatly improve the quality of medical services for patients, clinicians, and healthcare businesses. To learn more, check out our article about IoT benefits for healthcare.
Previously published at https://blog.vakoms.com/internet-of-things-in-healthcare-advantages-challenges-and-evolutions/
