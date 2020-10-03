iOS vs Android Mobile App Approval Process and How to Ace Both

So, you have done your best developing a super cool app. You already anticipate the downloads and the revenue stats awing you in pleasing curves. But there is always another small step to take before seeing your app in action - submitting it to the mobile platforms’ stores.

Are there secrets to ensure your app gets approved? Why might your application be rejected? You’ll find answers to these and other questions in this article that reads as nicely as a message from your boss about your long-awaited promotion.

Have you read the rules?

The rules for approving iOS and Android apps are different. If you were serious about working on a project, you should have familiarized yourself with the rules for app submission. Here are the most important takeaways:

Developer account

The very first thing you need to know if you’re going to create your first application is that you need to create a developer account. For both Android and iOS, it costs $99 per year. Also, Google stated that the process of approving applications from developers with new accounts will take longer. Therefore, if your account was created a long time ago, you are in luck.

Testing is a must

Before you submit your app for approval, you need to test it for any security hazards. No matter what development methodology or what coding language you choose, the final product should be safe for users to install and to use. The stores take care of it and will not approve the app with major security issues.

Approval process takes time

Would you be willing to pay to have your app reviewed earlier? Probably some developers would do it. But alas, Google doesn’t provide such an opportunity. The only exception are apps that are somehow related to COVID-19; for obvious reasons, they will be tested faster than all other apps.

The rejection does not decrease your chances to get the app approved

You should not be afraid of rejections - it often means that you just need to make some changes. For example, for iOS applications, if you receive a rejection, you will be sent a letter by mail telling you about the reason. In this case, you will have the opportunity to modify your iOS application and send it back for approval.

Sending updates for approval

There are always a wealth of hacks on how to improve your app. In addition, most apps are launched as MVS with core features only. Note that if you develop new features or update your app with revealed bugs addressed, you will need to submit this for approval again. This is necessary in order to guarantee the safety of users.

How not to be rejected?

A huge number of apps are rejected because of technical issues or because fraud is suspected. However, some apps are rejected for subtle nuances like mentioning the word ‘Android’ in the application description.

The case is, the rules for iOS apps state that it’s forbidden to mention a name of any other platform. Thus, if your app has been rejected, it doesn’t mean it’s bad. Perhaps the reason isn’t in the app at all, but in its description or in a similar trifle.

How to deal with this? Read the rules carefully. And remember, the language of the approval process is logic. Speak its language to achieve the desired result.

The App Submission Preparation Process

It doesn’t matter if you’ve created an app for IOS or Android, it should be properly prepared for the approval process. What does the preparatory process mean?

Let’s list it:

You need to read the rules carefully. It means you need to comprehend them and prepare your application according to these rules:

Check with the mobile app developers is they have a trusted Android developer account or Apple ID.

If you plan to sell products or at least envision suсh feature, link your account to a billing profile.

It’s a great idea to make a localization plan, which is an important aspect Millennials now consider.

You need to choose a monetization model and determine how much the app will cost, as well as indicate the countries, in which it should be available.

Identify the age restrictions of the app. Be sure to check the criteria for the different groups - you might be surprised how detailed the requirements are.

Do final check and publication. At this stage, ask yourself the question, are all the conditions met correctly? Consider the case mentioned above, where an app was rejected for one word only. Check everything again and only then hit publish.

Other Things to Consider

Submitting your project for review is the same as filling out the address on an envelope. The most important thing is inside the envelope, right?

The app market is full of competitors - pay attention to these 5 basics of mobile apps to appeal to customers once your app occupies its place on the Google App Store or Apple App Store:

1. Practicality: The application should not only be stylish, but also practical.

2. Free version: Can your user try the product before purchasing? This builds trust. And in a highly competitive environment, this is extremely important.

3. Excellent UI. UI/UX are definitely win or lose factors in the modern market environment. Aim for the seamless experience and intuitive use of an app.

4. Page loading speed. Slow loading is the most common reason for uninstalling apps and leaving the website. In a world where everyone is talking about 5G, everything in a smartphone should work quickly.

5. Purpose. Does your application solve a problem? No matter if the app is designed to fight boredom or helps students learn lectures, each app should have a particular mission to accomplish. Bring value to the users, and the app will be sure to succeed.

What Can be Done to Get the Application Approved?

Don’t look for easy ways: trying to cheat the system, you may find yourself cheated. There is only one correct way – do everything that depends on you abiding to the best mobile app development practices. Then, you won’t have to worry about the approval process at all.

