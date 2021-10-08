Search icon
iOS UI Testing: How to Troubleshoot CI Machine & Element Identifying Issues

Ihor Tkach, B2C iOS Developer at the UK-based fintech company Wirex with an extensive R&D centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. He shares tips on how to troubleshoot issues linked to using CI machines in the tests and other problems related to identifying the object on your screen. The problem was in the default connection of our **hardware keyboard** to the simulator, so we had to turn it off while running the test. That makes your keyboard always use the software keyboard for your simulator.
Wirex R&D Hacker Noon profile picture

@wirex
Wirex R&D

Wirex is a UK-based FinTech company that allows clients to use digital and traditional currencies in one single app

#ui#ui-testing#ios-ui-testing#testing-ios-apps#accessibility#end-to-end-testing#ios-ui-testing-trobleshoot#good-company
