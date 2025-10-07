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Invertible Generative Models for Beam Reconstruction: Introducing the MENT-Flow Approach

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byTomography@tomography

Tomography

October 7th, 2025
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Experimental Proof: MENT-Flow Achieves Consistency with MENT Solutions for Beam Reconstruction

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machine-learning#machine-learning#normalizing-flows#maximum-entropy-reconstruction#generative-models#tomographic-reconstruction#particle-beam-diagnostics#particle-accelerator#ment-flow

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