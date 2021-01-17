Introduction to Strapi : Headless CMS for Building Web Applications

For us, developers, starting a new web project can be a tedious job. It raises questions like:

What technology should I use for the front-end? What technology should I use for the back-end? What database is the best?

Because nowadays all Javascript technologies like React, Angular and Vue are very popular for building Web applications, so we can get an answer for the first question very fast.

But what about the back-end? Should I use NodeJS or .NET Core? Is it better to use a relational or non-relational database? Well, Strapi has the answer to all these questions.

What is Strapi?

Strapi is an open-source Headless CMS that gives developers the freedom to choose their favorite tools and frameworks. With all the plugins and features Strapi gives the developers the ability for customization and extensibility. Strapi is also very Developer-Friendly by providing an API that can be easily accessed either via REST or GraphQL endpoint.

In this article, we are going to build a simple web application using Strapi and Angular.

First, we are going to set up and build our API.

Install Strapi

Requirements: Node.js 12.x and npm 6.x

Create a new project

npx create-strapi-app blog_api --quickstart

If we want to customize our application to use the specific database we need to run the command without

--quickstart

sqlite

argument. By default, Strapi is using

Once the setup from the command above is finished Strapi will automatically run (NOTE: when manually start the project run the command

strapi develop

) and we can navigate to our admin panel on the following link: http://localhost:1337/admin . When you navigate you will able to see the registration form.

When we finish with registering our first user, we can start building our API.

First, what we need to do for our Blog Application is to define the models that we will have. We will define three models: Page, Post, and Content.

To create a new Model navigate to Content Type Builder.

Our model

Content

Title - type Text Value - type RichText IsPublished - type boolean CoverImage - type Media Relation to Post (Content belong to many Posts ) Relation to Page (Content belong to many Pages )

will have:

Page

Name - type Text Relation to Content ( Page has many Contents ) Relation to Post ( Page has many and belongs to many Posts )

model will have:

and

Post

IsDeleted - type boolean Relation to Page ( Post has many and belongs to many Pages ) Relation to Contents ( Post has many Contents )

model will have:

As soon as we define our models we are ready to create some pages, contents, and posts. We can simply do that by navigating to each model and click

Add new [name-of-the-model]

Now, when we have models and data into our database we need to give access to our visitors of blog application. To do that we need to navigate to

Roles and Permissions

Public

Authorized

Public

tab in the menu. We can see there are by default two types of roles:and. We navigate torole and select:

And that's it. Our API is ready. Now we only need to make our web application.

Angular Application

For creating our Angular application we will use Angular CLI.

Install the Angular CLI with the following command:

npm install -g @angular/cli

Run the following commands to create and run a new angular app:

ng new blog-web cd blog-web ng serve

If you navigate to http://localhost:4200/ you will able to see the new app.

Now, we can start with styling our application and access data from our API. First, we will create services and API calls to get our data from Strapi. Navigate to

src

mkdir services cd services ng generate service page ng generate service post ng generate service content

folder and run the following commands:

Angular CLI will create these services so we are ready for coding. In

environment.ts

we will put our API URL.

Navigate to page service and insert the following code:

page-service.ts

We created two methods: one for getting all pages and one for getting page by id. We will make the same for

post

content

andservices.

NOTE: Before using

HttpClient

app-module.ts

Go to app-module.ts Import the HttpClientModule from @angular/common/http , import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http' Add it to the @NgModule.imports array. imports:[HttpClientModule, ...]

post-service.ts

content-service.ts

we need to register into

Next, we will create

post-component

app-component

app

ng generate component post

that will contain style and functionality for posts and we will usefor displaying our landing page. Navigate tofolder and create a new folder called components. Here, we will store all components that we use in our blog application. With the following command we can generate a new component:

Insert the following code into the post component.

post.component.html

post.component.scss

post.component.ts

Because we are using bootstrap classes we need to include bootstrap into our project as well. We can do that by adding the following into

index.html

<link rel= "stylesheet" href= "https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootswatch/4.3.1/cosmo/bootstrap.min.css" >

And we are almost done. The only thing that left is to modify

app-component

app.component.html

app.component.scss

app.component.ts

and our blog is ready for use.

Congratulations, we successfully built a Blog application.

Conclusion

Feel free to continue working on your blog. You can try various scenarios navigation, styling e.t.c. Play with models into Strapi and API calls from your Angular application.

The source code of this tutorial is available on Github. I hope you enjoyed through this adventure.

Also published on https://blog.codechem.com/the-power-of-strapi-building-web-application-has-never-been-easier

