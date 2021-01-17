Introduction to Strapi : Headless CMS for Building Web Applications

Diligent coding, creative thinking, transparent working. We’ve mastered the custom software development.
For us, developers, starting a new web project can be a tedious job. It raises questions like:
Because nowadays all Javascript technologies like React, Angular and Vue are very popular for building Web applications, so we can get an answer for the first question very fast.
But what about the back-end? Should I use NodeJS or .NET Core? Is it better to use a relational or non-relational database? Well, Strapi has the answer to all these questions.
Strapi is an open-source Headless CMS that gives developers the freedom to choose their favorite tools and frameworks. With all the plugins and features Strapi gives the developers the ability for customization and extensibility. Strapi is also very Developer-Friendly by providing an API that can be easily accessed either via REST or GraphQL endpoint.
In this article, we are going to build a simple web application using Strapi and Angular.
First, we are going to set up and build our API.
Requirements: Node.js 12.x and npm 6.x
Create a new project
npx create-strapi-app blog_api --quickstart
If we want to customize our application to use the specific database we need to run the command without
argument. By default, Strapi is using
--quickstart
.
sqlite
Once the setup from the command above is finished Strapi will automatically run (NOTE: when manually start the project run the command
) and we can navigate to our admin panel on the following link: http://localhost:1337/admin. When you navigate you will able to see the registration form.
strapi develop
When we finish with registering our first user, we can start building our API.
First, what we need to do for our Blog Application is to define the models that we will have. We will define three models: Page, Post, and Content.
To create a new Model navigate to Content Type Builder.
Our model
will have:
Content
Text
RichText
boolean
Media
(Content belong to many
Post
)
Posts
(Content belong to many
Page
)
Pages
model will have:
Page
Text
(
Content
has many
Page
)
Contents
(
Post
has many and belongs to many
Page
)
Posts
and
model will have:
Post
boolean
(
Page
has many and belongs to many
Post
)
Pages
(
Contents
has many
Post
)
Contents
As soon as we define our models we are ready to create some pages, contents, and posts. We can simply do that by navigating to each model and click
Add new [name-of-the-model]
Now, when we have models and data into our database we need to give access to our visitors of blog application. To do that we need to navigate to
tab in the menu. We can see there are by default two types of roles:
Roles and Permissions
and
Public
. We navigate to
Authorized
role and select:
Public
And that's it. Our API is ready. Now we only need to make our web application.
For creating our Angular application we will use Angular CLI.
Install the Angular CLI with the following command:
npm install -g @angular/cli
Run the following commands to create and run a new angular app:
ng new blog-web
cd blog-web
ng serve
If you navigate to http://localhost:4200/ you will able to see the new app.
Now, we can start with styling our application and access data from our API. First, we will create services and API calls to get our data from Strapi. Navigate to
folder and run the following commands:
src
mkdir services
cd services
ng generate service page
ng generate service post
ng generate service content
Angular CLI will create these services so we are ready for coding. In
we will put our API URL.
environment.ts
Navigate to page service and insert the following code:
We created two methods: one for getting all pages and one for getting page by id. We will make the same for
and
post
services.
content
NOTE: Before using
we need to register into
HttpClient
app-module.ts
from
HttpClientModule
,
@angular/common/http
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http'
Add it to the
array.
@NgModule.imports
imports:[HttpClientModule, ...]
Next, we will create
that will contain style and functionality for posts and we will use
post-component
for displaying our landing page. Navigate to
app-component
folder and create a new folder called components. Here, we will store all components that we use in our blog application. With the following command we can generate a new component:
app
ng generate component post
Insert the following code into the post component.
Because we are using bootstrap classes we need to include bootstrap into our project as well. We can do that by adding the following into
index.html
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootswatch/4.3.1/cosmo/bootstrap.min.css">
And we are almost done. The only thing that left is to modify
and our blog is ready for use.
app-component
Congratulations, we successfully built a Blog application.
Feel free to continue working on your blog. You can try various scenarios navigation, styling e.t.c. Play with models into Strapi and API calls from your Angular application.
The source code of this tutorial is available on Github. I hope you enjoyed through this adventure.
Also published on https://blog.codechem.com/the-power-of-strapi-building-web-application-has-never-been-easier
