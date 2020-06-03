Introduction to Internet-Based Product Sharing Model

Free software guarantees the freedom of users, but because of the disclosure of the source code, this is equivalent to the mandatory free of these software, the software has become created by all members, common use, common owned products. This is actually very close to the model described by communism.

But today's world is a capitalist-dominated world, and the vast majority of survivors simply cannot sustainly put his creativity into this unreal-returned work, so free software as a whole cannot compete with commercial software, driven by capital appreciation.

The problem with commercial software is that it is controlled in the hands of creators and users are in a weak position. Users not only bear the cost of software manufacturing, but also bear the cost of software use, and finally, they also bear the cost of the creator and the profit, although the user bears all the costs of the software, but the user only has the right to use, no ownership.

This pattern of minority-controlled products to the majority is the expression of capitalism in the information industry, the core contradiction of capitalism is that it allows social resources to be over-concentrated in the hands of a very small number of people, nearly half of the world's population shares only 1% of the world's total wealth, while the world's richest 10% of the population holds 86% of the world's wealth, and the world's top 1% of the rich people dominate 46% [1].

In the real world, most survivors, on the one hand, are taken away in the form of wages in the process of producing goods, and part of the goods are taken away in the form of profits in the process of using goods.

The world is a world of general differences, and the survival needs of each of the different survivors' products are different, which gives them value and a prerequisite for exchange. But the problem with the free market is that the scope of value exchange is unlimited, a valuable commercial product, it pursues the exchange target is not only a local market, but also the whole market, not only the current market, but also the future market, although the product will be eliminated by other products in subsequent competition, but this natural mechanism, for those of us who are full of limitations, the cost is too high.

It ultimately results in a commercial product receiving far more real value than it would otherwise have, while the user's actual cost far exceeds the price it should have been.

This paper describes a model that can be in line with the differences of the world itself, so that the creation of a valuable creator can obtain a corresponding return, without allowing such returns to expand uncontrolled self-expansion, amplifying the world's inequality, thus binding the market logic to a suitable range, so that value returns to its own value.

The core approach is to constrain the range of value exchange, when a creator releases a product, it is no longer a commodity unit price facing an unlimited market, but a total price it wants to get from the sale.

If the user wants to obtain the product, he will have to pay the total price, and once the user pays the price quantified by the game between the creator and the user, the product is passed from the creator to the user, and the creator can no longer sell to other users, because it is equivalent to the creator having the corresponding value return for the product without incurring the value cost of the product, and if he does, it is tantamount to theft.

If a new user wants the product, he or she will trade to the person who is currently paying the value of the product, and so on.In fact, this kind of transmission is inherent in reality. However, information products differ from physical products in that they are replicable and do not wear out during delivery, so that everyone involved in the transfer can copy a copy of the same as the original product.

Copying this behavior is the user's behavior, the cost of copying behavior, that is, the user's use cost, the user bears.

Of course, the copy can not be used as a transaction object, even if the copy is shared with the new user, this new user will only to the copy corresponding to the original value of the cost of the undertaker transactions, human information technology, can achieve this, and the use of the latest blockchain technology, can make the product transmission of information more reliable.

Passing by one-on-one is not economical for users, and fortunately the earth now has more than seven billion people, so we can use multiple transmissions and multiple ways to pass, lowering the entry threshold for each user involved in the transfer.

For the person at the delivery chain terminal, he is obviously losing money relative to the user in the middle of the chain, not because they get the product free of charge without the price changing. It's fair relative to the creator of the product, because it's a deal.

What's more, human beings are born alive.



