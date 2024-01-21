Anticipate, Adapt, and Build Back Better: The Grand Pathways Framework for Resilient Communities

Too Long; Didn't Read The Resilience Science and Technology Grand Pathways Framework offers a strategic blueprint to enhance community resilience in the wake of disruptions. This report outlines science, technology, and innovation approaches that empower communities to anticipate, adapt, withstand, and build back better. Aligned with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's investments, this framework serves as a single guide for federal agencies, policymakers, and community leaders to prioritize and advance resilience effectively.