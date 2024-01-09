Introducing Verifiable Privacy-Preserving Computing

Too Long; Didn't Read

This paper provides a comprehensive analysis of privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) and verifiable computing, exploring their intersection in decentralized computing. The review categorizes existing schemes, analyzes their properties, and discusses efficiency metrics. By delving into various application domains, the paper extracts requirements for verifiable, privacy-preserving computation methods. Open challenges and future research directions are presented, offering a deep dive into the evolving landscape of ensuring correctness in privacy-preserving computations.