Introducing the World’s First Mobile DevOps Assessment: MODAS

In this article, we’ll take a look at the world’s first Mobile DevOps, Performance, Productivity, and Maturity Assessment, or MODAS for short, and what it means for teams wanting to gain more insight into optimizing their development, testing and deployment processes.

The age of mobile innovation is upon us. We live in an unprecedented time of both technological opportunity and expectation. We have the ability to create all kinds of amazing solutions, but, at the same time, we have an enormous amount of room for improvement. But in order to improve, we need to know how we compare relative to others.





And as you know, we can’t improve what we don’t measure, which I’m so excited to announce that Bitrise has unveiled the world’s first Mobile DevOps Performance, Productivity, and Maturity Assessment (MODAS) , which is a survey designed to provide insight and actionable guidance for mobile product organizations of all sizes and industries.





The gist of MODAS is to provide the mobile community with a comprehensive comparative analysis of modern mobile development, testing, and delivery practices.

Assessing DevOps maturity

As I touched on above, the purpose of MODAS is to assess a mobile team’s Mobile Devops performance, productivity, and maturity. To do this, the survey has divided the mobile app delivery process into five stages.





Creation Testing Deployment Monitoring Collaboration





Each stage features a mandatory performance metric question, followed by optional clarifying questions and statements. The optional questions and statements will enable the survey both to gather more detailed data about how others in your industry are performing (and why) and to provide you with detailed recommendations about how to improve in each stage in the mobile delivery lifecycle.





Sample survey questions

What’s in it for you?

While the assessment only takes a few minutes to complete, the impact on you and your team will be great and long-lasting. Once we’ve collected enough responses following the initial launch of MODAS, we’ll be able to use the data to benchmark your results against those of organizations similar to yours.





To wrap up the assessment, you’ll have the opportunity to submit your email along with your responses. This will allow Bitrise to follow up with you later, once the survey has hit a threshold of responses, with a benchmark of your results.





It’s important to point out that your email will not be used for any marketing purposes. It will strictly be used to communicate your benchmarked results.



The benchmarks you receive will help shed some light on the areas your organization has relative Mobile DevOps maturity, as well as highlighting areas that could use improvement.





Along with providing you information on how you stack up in terms of Mobile DevOps maturity, Bitrise will also be launching a suite of resources to provide more information on how you can improve in the areas that have been targeted for improvement.





So, if you’d like to gain more insight into how your mobile development, testing, monitoring, delivery, and collaborations stack up, you can jump into the MODAS survey now!





Happy building!

