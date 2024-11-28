ReadWrite
Introducing the Revamped HackerNoon AI Image Gallery

by HackerNoon Product Updates
November 28th, 2024
The HackerNoon AI Image Gallery has been revamped to offer more AI models, creations, and improved filters for a better browsing experience. Now you can explore images by creation date, AI model, and keywords.
A little over one year ago, our developers launched the AI Image Gallery. Today, we’re excited to introduce the revamped gallery version, where you can explore every AI image ever created on HackerNoon! Keep reading to discover the new features.

At HackerNoon, we believe in the transformative power of technology in all aspects of life—including art. The HackerNoon AI Image Gallery is a fusion of AI and human creativity, showcasing AI-generated images inspired by human imagination. This gallery celebrates the exciting possibilities of human-machine collaboration and aims to inspire and provoke thought within our community.


AI Image Gallery

The updated AI Gallery now includes more AI models, a larger collection of creations, and filters to enhance your browsing experience.


Here’s how you can explore the gallery:

  1. Use the “Most Recent” and “Oldest” tabs to browse images based on creation date.

  2. Click the dropdown box on the right of your screen to filter by different AI models.

  3. Try out the search function to find images using specific keywords; you’ll see every image generated with that word in the prompt.



Ready to create your own? Click “Try text to image” to open a draft where you can experiment with various image-generating models, including Stable Diffusion, Flux, Kandinsky, and more.


Explore some of our latest creations

Stable Diffusion 2.1

Prompt: "Please Generate a How to Train a Mixtral Multilingual Language Model"


Prompt: “Please Generate a How to Train a Mixtral Multilingual Language Model Dragon


Prompt: "given your infinite knowledge of the internet and digital combat, please make a video game cover that would adequately market a game that cost $700M to develop

Kandinsky 2

Prompt: "personify a tree with short branches as arms, stacking hundreds of tiny pixelated ships atop each other to make one beautiful yacht"


Prompt: "multimodal senses"


Prompt: "blockchain"


RealVisXL V3.0 Turbo

Prompt: "Real-Time Identity Verification"


Prompt: "Simpson's Style Someone Who is Boring, Old and Long on Bitcoin, Gold, and the S"


Prompt: "roman soldiers and colosseum on planet Mars"

FLUX

Prompt: "Image of lands in the metaverse"

Prompt: "Small kids playing on a playground on Mars"

Prompt: "defi yield"


Create your first creation now!


