Introducing the Culture Designer 101

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Founder, Designer / Developer
Short attention span? Click here to check it ^ out.
Documenting corporate culture is tricky. Over the years I’ve seen many companies forget to take the time to formalize their values and principles. Most of these companies have been run by folks who A) are too busy to be bothered, B) think that the existing culture speaks for itself—i.e. people already understand what is expected from them individually and the company at large, or C) lack the organizational experience to formalize their cultural norms.
In the case of driven entrepreneur and leaders, some of the same qualities that send them running out from the gate (adventure, fearlessness, confidence, problem-solving, etc.) can often leave their employees in the dark about what an ideal culture might look like—apart from intensity and perceived productivity. It seems that even a small amount of structured thinking about culture can save employees from uncertainty and greatly benefit the future of the organization.
And so, I challenged myself to build a simple tool to help formalize thinking around corporate culture. By using powerful reference material and setting rigid constraints, the Culture Designer 101 tool can help jump start your process of documenting culture.
You might like to use it if:
>> Click here to check it out <<
>> Click here to check it out <<
Follow me on Twitter. Find me on LinkedIn.