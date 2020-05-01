Introducing GitHub Based Airports API Service

Full-stack developer
{
"id": "3622",
"ident": "KJFK",
"type": "large_airport",
"name": "John F Kennedy International Airport",
"latitude_deg": "40.63980103",
"longitude_deg": "-73.77890015",
"elevation_ft": "13",
"continent": "NA",
"iso_country": "US",
"iso_region": "US-NY",
"municipality": "New York",
"scheduled_service": "yes",
"gps_code": "KJFK",
"iata_code": "JFK",
"local_code": "JFK",
"home_link": "http://www.panynj.gov/CommutingTravel/airports/html/kennedy.html",
"wikipedia_link": "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_F._Kennedy_International_Airport",
"keywords": "Manhattan, New York City, NYC, Idlewild",
"runways": [
{
"id": "244968",
"airport_ref": "3622",
"airport_ident": "KJFK",
"length_ft": "12079",
"width_ft": "200",
"surface": "Concrete - Grooved",
"lighted": "1",
"closed": "0",
"le_ident": "04L",
"le_latitude_deg": "40.622",
"le_longitude_deg": "-73.7856",
"le_elevation_ft": "12",
"le_heading_degT": "31",
"le_displaced_threshold_ft": "",
"he_ident": "22R",
"he_latitude_deg": "40.6488",
"he_longitude_deg": "-73.7647",
"he_elevation_ft": "13",
"he_heading_degT": "211",
"he_displaced_threshold_ft": "2696"
...