Introducing Floorprice Finance — An NFT Prediction Platform

Floorprice Finance has announced the launch of a new NFT derivative platform that will allow investors to profit from drops in the floor prices of NFTs. Floorprice Prediction Market allows users to speculate on NFT prices without the need to buy the underlying non-fungible tokens. The platform is currently the only way investors can profit from a drop in the market price of a specific NFT collection. Users can use market knowledge to predict whether the floor price will go up or down within a specific timeframe (currently between 1 to 7 days)

Decentralized prediction market for blue-chip NFTs. Predict if the price will go up or down and win reward.





The new NFT derivative platform will allow users to speculate on the prices of NFTs without the need to buy the underlying non-fungible tokens





Floorprice Finance Allows Investors To Profit From Predicting NFT Floor Prices





Floorprice Finance has today announced the launch of a new NFT derivative platform that will allow investors to profit from drops in the floor prices of NFTs. The Floorprice Prediction Market was designed to allow investors to speculate on the prices of NFTs without having to own the digital assets.





Through the new platform, investors can use their market knowledge to predict whether the floor price of a specific NFT collection will go up or down within a specific timeframe (currently between 1 to 7 days) and get rewarded for correct predictions. Launched on the Ethereum Mainnet, Floorprice Prediction Market has made an impressive variety of assets available for speculation, including blue-chip NFT projects such as Crypto Punks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Clone X, Azuki, and Doodles.





Currently, the only way to invest in NFTs is to buy and wait until the price rises before selling. Given that many of these assets cost a fortune and cannot be split into smaller denominations, most retail investors are unable to participate or even diversify their portfolios.





Variety of assets available for speculation, including blue-chip NFT projects such as Crypto Punks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht





Floorprice Prediction Market, however, allows users to spend less (0.01 ETH or any amount) to get price exposure on blue-chip NFT projects, such as Bored Ape Yacht Club (98 ETH), Crypto Punks (75 ETH), Azuki, and many more. The platform is currently the only way investors can profit from a drop in the floor prices of NFTs, letting all users continue to rake in profits even in a bear market.





Follow us on , join our Discord or visit us at floorprice.finance.