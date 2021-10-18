Introducing DeFi Live: A Two-Day DeFi Conference Bringing in TotemFi, NEAR, Blockchain.com, and More

DeFi Live is a newly announced conference seeking to provide a platform for the leaders at the forefront of the decentralised finance (DeFi) industry. Hosted virtually to a global audience on November 10th and in-person in London on November 11th, and will be broadcast to an audience of 1,000++ online. Tickets for both the physical and virtual events are available for purchase today. The event is set to be the premier crypto event of the 2021 bull run - the first of the crypto bull run.