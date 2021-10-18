Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Introducing DeFi Live: A Two-Day DeFi Conference Bringing in TotemFi, NEAR, Blockchain.com, and More by@defilive

Introducing DeFi Live: A Two-Day DeFi Conference Bringing in TotemFi, NEAR, Blockchain.com, and More

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
DeFi Live is a newly announced conference seeking to provide a platform for the leaders at the forefront of the decentralised finance (DeFi) industry. Hosted virtually to a global audience on November 10th and in-person in London on November 11th, and will be broadcast to an audience of 1,000++ online. Tickets for both the physical and virtual events are available for purchase today. The event is set to be the premier crypto event of the 2021 bull run - the first of the crypto bull run.
image
DeFi Live Hacker Noon profile picture

@defilive
DeFi Live

A 2-day #DeFi Event coming to London on November 11th and Streamed Worldwide on November 10th

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi

Tags

#defi#blockchain#events#crypto#cryptocurrency#dao#nfts#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading