Intro to TestOps: How to Streamline Software Testing Using Automation

TestOps is the process of using automation to centralize and streamline the planning, monitoring, and testing of your software development. The idea is to turn disjointed, siloed teams and processes into a well-oiled engine that allows you to produce better software, faster, and with fewer bugs. TestOps provides a centralized platform that makes it easier for testers and developers to identify what tests to run and when. The four central components of TestOps are: TestOps management, TestOps execution, analysis, management, analysis and testing tools that enhance visibility and collaboration.