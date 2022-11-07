Interoception: The Sense Behind Wellbeing

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

Our five senses are seeing, hearing, smelling, tasting, and touching. The vestibular system helps us with balance, spatial awareness, and orientation. Interoception includes the perception of bodily signals arising from the viscera (lungs, heart, stomach, bladder), brain, skin, or muscles. The brain builds our perception of reality and uses guiding concepts to make sense of all this sensory input noise. Allostatic disruption is just one of many factors that contribute to depression.