Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Interoception: The Sense Behind Wellbeingby@roxanamurariu
    530 reads

    Interoception: The Sense Behind Wellbeing

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Our five senses are seeing, hearing, smelling, tasting, and touching. The vestibular system helps us with balance, spatial awareness, and orientation. Interoception includes the perception of bodily signals arising from the viscera (lungs, heart, stomach, bladder), brain, skin, or muscles. The brain builds our perception of reality and uses guiding concepts to make sense of all this sensory input noise. Allostatic disruption is just one of many factors that contribute to depression.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Interoception: The Sense Behind Wellbeing
    science#mind-and-body#psychology
    Roxana Murariu HackerNoon profile picture

    @roxanamurariu

    Roxana Murariu

    Receive Stories from @roxanamurariu

    react to story with heart
    Roxana Murariu HackerNoon profile picture
    by Roxana Murariu @roxanamurariu.Web developer writing essays about mindset, productivity, tech and others. Personal blog: https://roxanamurariu.com/
    Read my stories

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Methods to Reduce Biased Thinking
    Published at Jun 23, 2022 by roxanamurariu #cognitive-bias
    Article Thumbnail
    Internal Inspiration: The Counterforce to External Stimulation
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by rnjai #life-hacking
    Article Thumbnail
    Scaling the Dependency Autopilot; Balancing Autonomy and Collaboration
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by rnjai #life-hacking
    Article Thumbnail
    Overcoming Your Inner Critic
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by rimaeneva #psychology
    Article Thumbnail
    Passion is a Paradox
    Published at Aug 21, 2023 by inovak #life-hacking
    Article Thumbnail
    Don’t Be a Humble Developer
    Published at Aug 17, 2023 by dominicdamoah #developers
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa