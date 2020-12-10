Internet Marketing: 5 Ways to Snowball Your Sales in Days

@ mwaleeds Muhammad Waleed Siddiqui Digital Marketer

Every business is hooked on internet marketing. And rightfully so, because customers these days ask Google before buying anything and everything. From purchasing a yoga mat to buying a house, people like to take their time on the internet and do their research. That just proves that digital marketing matters now more than ever.

But, wait, before you start messing around with your sales, let’s first see what exactly is digital or internet marketing.

Digital marketing simply means advertising your products or services through digital channels like social media, websites, web and mobile apps.

It’s when potential customers hear about you on their mobiles, tablets, computers, TV screens, or any other electronic devices.

But that’s not it. Yes, you have introduced them to your brand, but the job is not done there. You have to play strategically to make sure that they buy from you.

Here’s how you can create a snowball effect with digital marketing strategies:

1. Optimize your website for search engines

Raise your hand if you have not brushed up your rusty website in years or months? It’s okay, you still have time and it’s not even that hard.

You can create a new site with the cheapest website builders, find the right keywords and place them on your website. Find out what most people type in the search bar when they need a product or service that you are offering. When you do, add those words to your website’s content.

How will this help? Optimizing your website for search engines will make sure that it appears in the top results when people search for relevant products or services so they go straight to your web page.

But, then again, don’t just do this once and then forget about your website. Nuh-uh! Make sure you keep your website updated with the highest-ranking keywords at all times.

2. Post engaging content regularly

Now, what happens after a potential customer finds your website in the top results of his search and clicks on your web page? He spends only seconds; not minutes, seconds; to go through it. You have to make your reader curious so he stays a little longer and leaves with the decision of buying from you.

How would you do that? Post something the reader can relate to aka content marketing.

Remember, your website draws the potential customers in, but then it’s your content that makes the case for your product or service. So make sure you have a strong one by creating top-of-funnel marketing content.

Just like search engine optimization (SEO) of your website, you have to be really good at your content marketing. But, more importantly, you have to be consistent because it takes time for content marketing to get you sales.

3. Power up your social media pages

After the SEO plus content marketing duo, the next big digital marketing champ is social media. Because with social media marketing, you don’t have to wait for a potential customer to ask Google for your product or service. No, you pop in their news feeds when they are scrolling through Facebook or Instagram.

With people staying at home and spending most of their time on their phones, you can generate an extraordinary social media strategy in 2020.

Posting about your website content pieces and new products and services is a no-brainer. The secret to attracting customers and driving sales from social media is to post videos. Videos of yourself, your team, your partners, and, of course, your happy customers.

Facebook was the champion of social media marketing for a long time. But that’s not true anymore. So what brands need to do if they want to break up with Facebook? Post videos on the reigning social media champ — Instagram.

The whole point of social media marketing is to be raw and authentic with your audience. So, make sure you show your originality and you’ll be fine.

4. Run email campaigns

When nothing goes right, go with email marketing. It’s easy; it’s cheap; it’s impactful.

You can reach out to your existing customers and introduce them to your new products, services, deals, discounts, and offers. This will help you drive more sales out of your existing customer base and turn them into your loyal customers.

You can also run a cold email campaign to drop in the inboxes of people who have not yet done business with you. With email marketing, you get to connect with new leads and win new customers.

5. Invest in paid ads

Checked all the cost-effective digital marketing strategies off of your list? There’s another for you to say hi to potential customers with pay-per-click (PPC) advertising.

You can either run your promotional ads on social media or different search engines, depending on where your leads are expected to be. The thing about PPC advertising is that it’s paid. You have to pay for the clicks you get on your ad.

Final Words

The shocking truth about digital marketing is that 4 in 10 businesses don’t even have a “defined” digital marketing strategy. Well, simply because they don’t understand it and have no idea of where to start.

If you are one of those businesses, I have three words for you — digital marketing consultancy. Want to increase your sales numbers with the right internet marketing strategies? Talk to a digital marketing expert who can help you evaluate the online presence of your business, get it straight, and bring you sales.

Digital marketing has been all the rage since the start of this century. But with everything that’s going on in this particular year, it’s high time that you make an internet marketing game plan for your business. And if you don’t know where to start, getting help from a digital marketing expert is the way to go!

