Internet Censorship in Pakistan in 2024





The level of censorship in Pakistan escalated significantly during the period when authorities successfully banned X, formerly known as Twitter. The authorities started to block social media sites in Pakistan on February 17, when the rigging of elections throughout the country fueled the citizens to protest. The citizens wanted to take advantage of that opportunity to engage with each other on social media. They turned to increasing the usage of VPN( virtual private networks) to bypass the ban on social sites on the internet throughout the country.





An estimated report reveals that the demand for security software in the market has increased by up to 130%. There have been reports of numerous VPN apps suddenly failing, indicating that Pakistan's Censorship is getting more severe. These restrictions indicate citizens' difficulties in Pakistan, including inhibiting freedom of expression in the digital landscape.





History of Internet restriction in Pakistan





The process of blocking the internet or social media platforms in Pakistan is as old as the country. Citizens were facing these issues not only in this era but also each year in different forms.





The PTA banned social platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Flicker in 2010. This was done after a competition known as Everyday Draw Muhammad Day. This competition may contain a bit of blasphemous material.





In 2012, the PTA blocked Pakistan's most famous site, YouTube. That was a protest against a film released by the United States, "Innocence of Muslims." The process of YouTube restriction continued till 2016. During these years, many steps were taken regarding its usage and ban side by side. However, it was lifted in September 2016, when YouTube was launched as a local version for Pakistan.





In 2020, the usage of TikTok in Pakistan was restricted due to the spreading of immoral content.

In 2021, the interior ministry ordered the PTA to ban Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and whatsapp throughout Pakistan. The reason for the temporary blockage of social media platforms should have been explained earlier. Later, that was described as related to security concerns as there was a worse situation due to Tehrik e back anti-France protests.





Alarming condition of Pakistan's internet censorship in 2024

Lina Survila, Surfshark virtual private network provider spokeswoman, said 2024 may be a year of internet restrictions in Pakistan due to enhanced Censorship in Pakistan at an alarming level.





The country faced digital darkness on five occasions in the first two months of 2024. When a political party, Pakistan's Tehrik-e-Insaf, organized online events that imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, they faced two strikes on the internet in January regarding all social media platforms.





After this, the authorities hit the internet and plugged off all the social platforms, including X, on the day of the election, and the government named it a security concern. Through this blockage, they tried to consolidate the maximum potential vote manipulation.





Alp Toker, internet watchdog Netblock, said," That day was a massive black day in democracy in Pakistan."





One member of the Pakistan Senate presented a report to ban all famous social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. etc. The citizens faced the shutdown of social media during the country's general election. The proposal states that these social media platforms are affecting the young generation, spreading damaging and malicious content throughout the country against the military millennials. This resolution develops criticism of the violation of the rights of people as citizens have the right to express their views freely.





Experts say The threats to ban social media and the internet are still at their peak point in Pakistan.





Blockage of X- platform

A report against internet monitoring services by NetBlocks states that the senator submitted the proposal when citizens were already in a sensitive stage for blockage of social media platforms. After holding the February 8 elections in Pakistan, there was a great protest against vote manipulation. When Liaqat Ali Chattha, a senior Pakistani bureaucrat, revealed that he was involved in manipulating the vote, this claim was retracted after a few days.





The PTI, Pakistan's opposition party, claimed that the general election had been thoroughly manipulated in counting. Party officials announced they would keep up their legal actions and street demonstrations to recover the stolen mandate.





At that time, people throughout the country flocked to X or Twitter to express their voices and organize themselves to walk in the streets. Politicians throughout South Asia kept a great eye on X to keep a view of what was happening in the country. This platform also offers the opportunity to express opposing views and criticize the current political establishment.





That was when authorities took the step to ban the X entirely in Pakistan. The government began to block this platform's access without announcing any warnings or explanation. PTI called these tactics desperate tactics, which were developed by the imported government and recommended that citizens use safe VPNs to access all banned social media platforms. Ultimately, citizens have still been trying to overcome these unauthentic restrictions using virtual private networks.





Investigation Over Censorship Strategies

Advocates of digital rights investigate the censorship strategies of the government of Pakistan for all groups at Islamabad-based-bytes. After a proper examination, they concluded that Twitter's block uses HTTP blocking.





Another report or expert opinion believes that an equal collaboration of content delivery networks and authorities could be achieved. The report reads like this:





"For Pakistan’s telecommunication authority, it's possible to ban access to Twitter usage by any method, like IP blockage or deep Packet Inspection rather than to block the content by specific content delivery network providers such as Akamai Technologies, which would be more challenging to control."





Although digital platforms are affected by their policies at a harsh level, as in this era, it's impossible to keep citizens away from the social market; digital freedom is not the only victim of continuous internet blockage.





Effect of Internet Censorship on Pakistan's Economy

The effect of internet censorship on Pakistan's economy cannot be overwhelming. The internet shutdown adversely affects many small and larger scale businesses in Pakistan. A Technologies-driven company reveals that it faced a 36% drawback in sales volume.





Another report states that the telecommunication sector suffered almost 2.85 million dollars lost.





P@sha, an IT sector representative, said they faced 3 million dollars per day till the restrictions were lifted.





Almost 1.3 billion rupees loss has been recorded in Pakistan's economy by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics due to internet restrictions. A study reveals that in 2023, Pakistan ranked third among the most restricted online nations. That cost may seem more significant this year as democratic values are disintegrating daily.

Solution of Internet Censorship in Pakistan

VPN services motivate Pakistanis to come if they are on a quest to find a solution to the restrictions. The provider will guide you in getting rid of these internet shutdowns.

Final Thoughts

Censorship in Pakistan is on the rise, especially online. Limits on social media not only stifle free speech but also affect data access and democracy. During elections, government control raises concerns about citizens' rights. Many people turn to VPNs to bypass these restrictions. Internet shutdowns hurt Pakistan's growth and democracy. Supporting digital rights and using VPNs can help fight censorship in Pakistan.





Frequently Asked Questions

1. What Is The Meaning Of Censorship?

Censorship means the suppression of someone's voice, involving the ban on the freedom of the public to raise their voice against their issue.





2. Is there any Censorship in Pakistan?

Yes, internet censorship is an example of Censorship in Pakistan. This means that some social sites, including X, are banned. This is also done to suppress the voice of citizens on digital platforms.





3. Why is the Internet Banned in Pakistan?

The maximum filtering in Pakistan is intermittent. The Pakistan telecommunication authority has blocked the site, which they consider to contain content related to negativity, such as threatening, blasphemous, or anti-religious content.





4. What To Do If There Is Censorship On The Internet In Pakistan?

If there's internet censorship in Pakistan, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to bypass restrictions and access blocked content. Additionally, you can advocate for digital rights and raise awareness about censorship issues.





5. Did Pakistan ban VPNs?

VPNs are not banned in Pakistan, but their usage is highly restricted. The PTA allows some approved VPNs to be served.