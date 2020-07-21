Integrating a Voting System into Your Blog App

@ adeshola-adewale Adeshola Adewale An Aspring Software Developer

This article is about adding a voting system to your blog app, where users can vote or not vote an article. We all want to allow users to show their interest and react to an article through voting and also get the article with the highest vote. So let’s get started.

Create the Voting Table

Open your rails app directory and enter the code below in your terminal to add the voting table to your database. This will set the relationship between the vote by each user and the voted article.

rails g model Vote user: references article: references

To add the migration to your schema table run

rails db:migrate

and check your schema table which is added after migrating.

Open your vote model which is located in the

app/models/vote.rb

class Vote < ApplicationRecord belongs_to :user belongs_to :article end

and ensure you have the code below.

Vote Count

We will use

counter_cache

counter_cache

rails g migration add_vote_count_to_articles

to get the accumulated votes in our database. It counts the number of votes for each article I like to use it because it helps to reduce the number of database queries. We will also set a uniqueness of a vote per user, this will make sure an article is voted once by a user. Let's add a vote count to our article before adding the

open the migration you just generated which is in

db/migrate

rails db:migrate

class AddVoteCountToArticles < ActiveRecord::Migration[5.2] def change add_column :articles , :votes_count , :integer , null: false , default: 0 end end

and add the following code to your change method then run

Do not forget to complete the relationship between votes with articles and users in the user and article model and adding the code written below.

has_many :votes

Also, make sure that you have this code in your

config/routes.rb

resources :articles do resources :votes end

file

Adding votes uniqueness

To make sure an article is voted once by a user add the following code in your vote model, this adds 1 vote per user on an article.

validates :user_id , uniqueness: { scope: :article_id }

At this point let us change our Vote model and add the

counter_cache

class Vote < ApplicationRecord belongs_to :user belongs_to :article , counter_cache: true validates :user_id , uniqueness: { scope: :article_id } end

to count the number of votes on each article. Our vote model should look like this after adding it

Upvote and Downvote an Article

To vote we need to create our Votes controller by adding the following code

rails g controller votes create destroy

open your votes controller which is in your

app/controllers/votes_controller.rb

class VotesController < ApplicationController def create @ vote = current_user.votes.new(article_id: params[:article_id]) if @vote.save redirect_to articles_path, notice : 'Vote added.' else redirect_to articles_path, alert : 'You cannot vote twice.' end end def destroy @vote = Vote.find_by(id: params[:id], user : current_user, article_id : params[:article_id]) if @vote @vote.destroy redirect_to articles_path, notice : 'You downvoted an article.' else redirect_to articles_path, alert : 'You cannot downvote an article that you did not vote before.' end end end

and add this code to upvote and downvote an article.

Creating our vote helpers method for our view

We can easily add our voting methods in our views by creating our vote methods in our application helper in your

app/helpers/application_helper.rb

module ApplicationHelper def upvote_or_downvote_btn(article) vote = Vote.find_by(article: article, user : current_user) if vote link_to( '<i class="fa fa-thumbs-down"></i>' .html_safe, article_vote_path(id: vote.id, article_id : article.id), method : : delete ) else link_to( '<i class="fa fa-thumbs-up"></i>' .html_safe, article_votes_path(article_id: article.id), method : :post) end end end

to detect if our users have voted an article. This will be done by writing the code below.

I added Font Awesome icon just for a visual sign that the article was upvoted and downvoted you can check here on how to add Font Awesome icons to your rails app. Now you can call this method in article views to check for votes on an article.

Display votes count

To get a visual display of your accumulated votes count add the following code in your articles view.

<%= pluralize(@article.votes.count, 'Vote' ) %>

Now the total number of votes for each article is visible to your users. you can also get the article with the highest by simply adding this code to your article model.

scope :highest_vote , -> { order( votes_count: :desc ) }

To get the article with the highest vote all we need is to call

highest_vote

on our article and we get the article with the highest vote.

Conclusion

We have finally integrated a voting system to our blog app other features can be added to your blog app to improve user experience on your website. Click here for the GitHub repo for this project. Thanks for reading.

Tags