Integrate Java Database Versioning with Liquibase using MySQL [A Step by Step Guide]

1,315 reads

@ tiago-melo Tiago Melo Senior Software Engineer

Versioning database changes is as important as versioning source code. By using a database migration tool we can safely manage how the database evolves, instead of running a bunch of non versioned loose SQL files. In some frameworks like Ruby On Rails, database versioning occurs along the development. But when it comes to Java world, I don't see it happening so often.

Meet Liquibase

Currently, the most popular database tools are Flyway and Liquibase . I've choose the latter due to these benefits:

- It's database agnostic - it works for all major database vendors;

YAML , - You can specify your changes in XML JSON and SQL formats.

Liquibase concepts

These are the key concepts:

- changeLog: a file that keeps track of all changes that need to run to update the DB;

- changeSet: these are atomic changes that would be applied to the database. Each changeSet is uniquely identified by 'id' and 'author'. Each changeset is run as a single transaction.

The Domain Model

This is our initial domain model that will be evolved during this article:

The Rails way

So, for the given domain model above, to generate a migration file that create the two tables:

A migration file is created. Then, we add instructions:

Alright. Let's fire up the server:

Then, using cURL , if we try to access 'Book' resource, for example:

We'll get an error, as we can see at server's log:

Self-explanatory: we need to run the migration that will create the tables. Like this:

Let's check in MySQL . Both tables were created:

OK. suppose that we need to add two fields to 'Books' table: 'isbn' and 'publisher'. To accomplish this, we create another migration file like this:

Then we open the migration file and add the instructions:

Let's run this migration:

If we check the table again, both fields were added:

What if 'publisher' field is not necessary anymore? Let's create a migration to fix this:

This is the migration file:

Let's run this migration:

Now if we check the table, 'publisher' field was removed:

The Java way

How can we do the same in a Java application?

Creating the project

We've choose the following dependencies:

MySQL : to add 'mysql-connector-java' jar to our project;

JPA : Starter for using Spring Data JPA with Hibernate;

Rest Repositories : Starter for exposing Spring Data repositories over REST using Spring Data REST.

This is the dependency:

< dependency > < groupId > org.liquibase </ groupId > < artifactId > liquibase-maven-plugin </ artifactId > < version > 3.6.3 </ version > </ dependency >

And this is its configuration:

< build > < plugins > < plugin > < groupId > org.springframework.boot </ groupId > < artifactId > spring-boot-maven-plugin </ artifactId > </ plugin > < plugin > < groupId > org.liquibase </ groupId > < artifactId > liquibase-maven-plugin </ artifactId > < version > 3.6.3 </ version > < configuration > < propertyFile > src/main/resources/liquibase.yml </ propertyFile > </ configuration > </ plugin > </ plugins > </ build >

As stated in a previous post , I rather not to expose entities or repositories directly, but just for the sake of demonstration, I'll use Rest Repositories this time. It makes it easy to build hypermedia-driven REST web services on top of Spring Data repositories.

Configuration

This is our 'src/main/resources/application.yml' file:

spring: datasource: url: jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/liquibase_test?useSSL=false username: root password: jpa: hibernate: dialect: org.hibernate.dialect.MySQL5InnoDBDialect ddl-auto: none liquibase: change-log: classpath:db/liquibase-changelog.yml

A few notes:

- by setting 'spring.jpa.hibernate.ddl-auto' to 'none', the schema generation will be delegated to Liquibase

- by default, Liquibase 's changeLog file is expected to be in 'db/changelog/db.changelog-master.yaml'; but we are changing it by setting 'spring.liquibase.change-log' to put it in 'src/main/resources/db/liquibase-changelog.yml'.

And this is our 'src/main/resources/liquibase.yml' file, which is used by Liquibase Maven plugin

url: jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/liquibase_test?useSSL=false username: root password: driver: com.mysql.cj.jdbc.Driver outputChangeLogFile: src/main/resources/db/liquibase-OutputChangelog.yml

The entities

This is our 'Book' entity:

package com.tiago.entity; import javax.persistence.Column; import javax.persistence.Entity; import javax.persistence.GeneratedValue; import javax.persistence.GenerationType; import javax.persistence.Id; import javax.persistence.JoinColumn; import javax.persistence.ManyToOne; /** * Entity for table "Book" * * @author Tiago Melo (tiagoharris@gmail.com) * */ @Entity public class Book { @Id @GeneratedValue (strategy = GenerationType.IDENTITY) private Long id; @Column (nullable= false ) private String title; @ManyToOne @JoinColumn (name= "library_id" ) private Library library; public Long getId () { return id; } public void setId (Long id) { this .id = id; } public String getTitle () { return title; } public void setTitle (String title) { this .title = title; } public Library getLibrary () { return library; } public void setLibrary (Library library) { this .library = library; } }

And this is our 'Library' entity:

package com.tiago.entity; import java.util.List; import javax.persistence.Column; import javax.persistence.Entity; import javax.persistence.GeneratedValue; import javax.persistence.GenerationType; import javax.persistence.Id; import javax.persistence.OneToMany; /** * Entity for table "Library" * * @author Tiago Melo (tiagoharris@gmail.com) * */ @Entity public class Library { @Id @GeneratedValue (strategy = GenerationType.IDENTITY) private Long id; @Column (nullable= false ) private String name; @OneToMany (mappedBy = "library" ) private List<Book> books; public Long getId () { return id; } public void setId (Long id) { this .id = id; } public String getName () { return name; } public void setName (String name) { this .name = name; } public List<Book> getBooks () { return books; } public void setBooks (List<Book> books) { this .books = books; } }

The repositories

As mentioned earlier, since we are using Rest Repositories , there's no need to write controllers; the repositories will be exposed directly.

This is our 'BookRepository':

package com.tiago.repository; import org.springframework.data.repository.CrudRepository; import com.tiago.entity.Book; /** * Repository for { @link Book} entity. * * @author Tiago Melo (tiagoharris@gmail.com) * */ public interface BookRepository extends CrudRepository < Book , Long > { }

And this is our 'LibraryRepository':

package com.tiago.repository; import org.springframework.data.repository.CrudRepository; import com.tiago.entity.Library; /** * Repository for { @link Library} entity. * * @author Tiago Melo (tiagoharris@gmail.com) * */ public interface LibraryRepository extends CrudRepository < Library , Long > { }

Organizing our changelogs (migration files)

Let's take a look at our directory structure:

This is 'src/main/resources/db/liquibase-changelog.yml' file:

databaseChangeLog: - includeAll: path: db/changelog/

We are telling Liquibase to execute all changelog files in 'src/main/resources/db/changelog/' directory.

Changelog #1: creating the tables

As a general rule, let's adopt the following naming convention:

<migration_number>_<what_does_this_migration_do>.yml

This way, Liquibase will execute changelogs ordered by its number.

This is our '1_create_book_and_library_tables.yml' file. As the name implies, it creates the tables:

databaseChangeLog: - changeSet: author: "tiago" id: "creates_library_table" changes: - createTable: tableName: "library" columns: - column: name: "id" type: "BIGINT" autoIncrement: "true" constraints: primaryKey: "true" - column: name: "name" type: "VARCHAR(255)" constraints: nullable: "false" unique: "true" - changeSet: author: "tiago" id: "creates_book_table" changes: - createTable: tableName: "book" columns: - column: name: "id" type: "BIGINT" autoIncrement: "true" constraints: primaryKey: "true" - column: name: "title" type: "VARCHAR(255)" constraints: nullable: "false" unique: "true" - column: name: "library_id" type: "BIGINT" constraints: foreignKeyName: "fk_book_library" references: "library(id)"

Differently from Rails , when we fire up the server, the changelogs will be automatically executed. Let's see:

$ mvn spring-boot:run

Taking a look at server's log, we notice that the two tables were created:

2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.103 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : SELECT COUNT(*) FROM liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOG 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.104 INFO 29090 --- [ main] l.c.StandardChangeLogHistoryService : Reading from liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOG 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.105 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : SELECT * FROM liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOG ORDER BY DATEEXECUTED ASC, ORDEREXECUTED ASC 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.106 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : SELECT COUNT(*) FROM liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOGLOCK 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.123 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : CREATE TABLE liquibase_test.library (id BIGINT AUTO_INCREMENT NOT NULL, name VARCHAR( 255 ) NOT NULL, CONSTRAINT PK_LIBRARY PRIMARY KEY (id), UNIQUE (name)) 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.145 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.changelog.ChangeSet : Table library created 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.145 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.changelog.ChangeSet : ChangeSet db/changelog/ 1 _create_book_and_library_tables.yml::creates_library_table::tiago ran successfully in 23 ms 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.146 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : SELECT MAX(ORDEREXECUTED) FROM liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOG 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.148 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : INSERT INTO liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOG (ID, AUTHOR, FILENAME, DATEEXECUTED, ORDEREXECUTED, MD5SUM, `DESCRIPTION` , COMMENTS, EXECTYPE, CONTEXTS, LABELS, LIQUIBASE, DEPLOYMENT_ID) VALUES ( 'creates_library_table' , 'tiago' , 'db/changelog/1_create_book_and_library_tables.yml' , NOW(), 1 , '8:a4b142ffda1ccd5c1840ddad83e249b5' , 'createTable tableName=library' , '' , 'EXECUTED' , NULL, NULL, '3.6.3' , '1925034107' ) 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.151 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : CREATE TABLE liquibase_test.book (id BIGINT AUTO_INCREMENT NOT NULL, title VARCHAR( 255 ) NOT NULL, library_id BIGINT NULL, CONSTRAINT PK_BOOK PRIMARY KEY (id), CONSTRAINT fk_book_library FOREIGN KEY (library_id) REFERENCES liquibase_test.library(id), UNIQUE (title)) 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.173 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.changelog.ChangeSet : Table book created 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.174 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.changelog.ChangeSet : ChangeSet db/changelog/ 1 _create_book_and_library_tables.yml::creates_book_table::tiago ran successfully in 24 ms 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.175 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : INSERT INTO liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOG (ID, AUTHOR, FILENAME, DATEEXECUTED, ORDEREXECUTED, MD5SUM, `DESCRIPTION` , COMMENTS, EXECTYPE, CONTEXTS, LABELS, LIQUIBASE, DEPLOYMENT_ID) VALUES ( 'creates_book_table' , 'tiago' , 'db/changelog/1_create_book_and_library_tables.yml' , NOW(), 2 , '8:a54634bf0781ac011818976bf5e36351' , 'createTable tableName=book' , '' , 'EXECUTED' , NULL, NULL, '3.6.3' , '1925034107' ) 2019 -03 -06 23 : 17 : 14.186 INFO 29090 --- [ main] l.lockservice.StandardLockService : Successfully released change log lock

Let's check them in MySQL

Great.

Now, using cURL , let's access the 'Book' resource:

No books as expected. The same occurs with 'Library' resource:

Changelog #2 and #3: initialization data

Let's see how we can initialize our tables.

This is '2_insert_data_books.yml':

databaseChangeLog: - changeSet: author: "tiago" id: "insert_data_books" changes: - insert: tableName: "book" columns: - column: name: "title" value: "Test Book 1"

And this is '3_insert_data_library.yml':

databaseChangeLog: - changeSet: author: "tiago" id: "insert_data_library" changes: - insert: tableName: "library" columns: - column: name: "name" value: "Library 1"

Now let's try something different. Instead of firing up the server to make Liquibase to run these changelogs, we'll do it by using the Maven plugin

$ mvn liquibase:update -Dliquibase.changeLogFile=db/liquibase-changelog.yml

This is the output:

[INFO] INSERT INTO book (title) VALUES ( 'Test Book 1' ) [INFO] New row inserted into book [INFO] INSERT INTO book (title) VALUES ( 'Test Book 2' ) [INFO] New row inserted into book ... [INFO] INSERT INTO library (name) VALUES ( 'Library 1' ) [INFO] New row inserted into library ....

Then, if we fire up the server and access 'Book' resource again...

Take a look at this:

"library" : { "href" : "http://localhost:8080/books/1/library" }

We'll use this URL to associate this book to 'Library 1' soon.

Calling 'Library' resource:

Now we'll associate 'Test Book 1' to 'Library 1':

$ curl -i -X PUT -H "Content-Type:text/uri-list" -d "http://localhost:8080/libraries/1" http: //localhost:8080/books/1/library

Then we can check if it worked, by querying the 'library' association of our book:

Changelog #4: adding columns

During the development, we found necessary to add 'isbn' and 'publisher' fields to our 'book' table.

The first step is to create the changelog file. This is '4_add_isbn_and_publisher_to_book.yml':

databaseChangeLog: - changeSet: author: "tiago" id: "add_isbn_and_publisher_to_book" changes: - addColumn: columns: - column: name: "isbn" type: "VARCHAR(255)" constraints: nullable: "false" - column: name: "publisher" type: "VARCHAR(255)" constraints: nullable: "false" tableName: "book"

Then, let's run the changelog:

$ mvn liquibase:update -Dliquibase.changeLogFile=db/liquibase-changelog.yml

This is the output:

[INFO] ALTER TABLE book ADD isbn VARCHAR( 255 ) NOT NULL, ADD publisher VARCHAR( 255 ) NOT NULL [INFO] Columns isbn(VARCHAR( 255 )),publisher(VARCHAR( 255 )) added to book [INFO] ChangeSet db/changelog/ 4 _add_isbn_and_publisher_to_book.yml::add_isbn::tiago ran successfully in 60 ms

Let's check it in MySQL

Great. The second step is to change our 'Book' entity to add these two new fields:

package com.tiago.entity; import javax.persistence.Column; import javax.persistence.Entity; import javax.persistence.GeneratedValue; import javax.persistence.GenerationType; import javax.persistence.Id; import javax.persistence.JoinColumn; import javax.persistence.ManyToOne; /** * Entity for table "Book" * * @author Tiago Melo (tiagoharris@gmail.com) * */ @Entity public class Book { @Id @GeneratedValue (strategy = GenerationType.IDENTITY) private Long id; @Column (nullable= false ) private String title; @ManyToOne @JoinColumn (name= "library_id" ) private Library library; @Column (nullable= false ) private String isbn; @Column (nullable= false ) private String publisher; public Long getId () { return id; } public void setId (Long id) { this .id = id; } public String getTitle () { return title; } public void setTitle (String title) { this .title = title; } public Library getLibrary () { return library; } public void setLibrary (Library library) { this .library = library; } public String getIsbn () { return isbn; } public void setIsbn (String isbn) { this .isbn = isbn; } public String getPublisher () { return publisher; } public void setPublisher (String publisher) { this .publisher = publisher; } }

Now let's update our book to set 'isbn' and 'publisher':

Changelog #5: dropping a column

The 'publisher' field is not necessary anymore.

The first step is to create the changelog file. This is '5_drop_publisher_from_book.yml':

databaseChangeLog: - changeSet: author: "tiago" id: "drop_publisher_from_book" changes: - dropColumn: columnName: "publisher" tableName: "book"

Then, let's run the changelog:

$ mvn liquibase:update -Dliquibase.changeLogFile=db/liquibase-changelog.yml

This is the output:

[INFO] ALTER TABLE book DROP COLUMN publisher [INFO] Column book.publisher dropped

Let's check it in MySQL

OK. The second step is to change our 'Book' entity to remove 'publisher' property:

package com.tiago.entity; import javax.persistence.Column; import javax.persistence.Entity; import javax.persistence.GeneratedValue; import javax.persistence.GenerationType; import javax.persistence.Id; import javax.persistence.JoinColumn; import javax.persistence.ManyToOne; /** * Entity for table "Book" * * @author Tiago Melo (tiagoharris@gmail.com) * */ @Entity public class Book { @Id @GeneratedValue (strategy = GenerationType.IDENTITY) private Long id; @Column (nullable= false ) private String title; @ManyToOne @JoinColumn (name= "library_id" ) private Library library; @Column (nullable= false ) private String isbn; public Long getId () { return id; } public void setId (Long id) { this .id = id; } public String getTitle () { return title; } public void setTitle (String title) { this .title = title; } public Library getLibrary () { return library; } public void setLibrary (Library library) { this .library = library; } public String getIsbn () { return isbn; } public void setIsbn (String isbn) { this .isbn = isbn; } }

Now let's fire up the server and check our 'Book' resource:

Great! The 'publisher' property does not exists anymore.

Conclusion

Versioning database changes is as important as versioning source code, and tools like Liquibase makes it possible to do it in a safe and manageable way.

Through this simple example we learnt how we can evolve database in a Java application by integrating Liquibase with Spring Boot

Download the source





Tags