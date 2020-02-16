Integrate Java Database Versioning with Liquibase using MySQL [A Step by Step Guide]

Discover, triage, and prioritize Java errors in real-time
<dependency>
<groupId>org.liquibase</groupId>
<artifactId>liquibase-maven-plugin</artifactId>
<version>3.6.3</version>
</dependency>
<build>
<plugins>
<plugin>
<groupId>org.springframework.boot</groupId>
<artifactId>spring-boot-maven-plugin</artifactId>
</plugin>
<plugin>
<groupId>org.liquibase</groupId>
<artifactId>liquibase-maven-plugin</artifactId>
<version>3.6.3</version>
<configuration>
<propertyFile>src/main/resources/liquibase.yml</propertyFile>
</configuration>
</plugin>
</plugins>
</build>
spring:
datasource:
url: jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/liquibase_test?useSSL=false
username: root
password:
jpa:
hibernate:
dialect: org.hibernate.dialect.MySQL5InnoDBDialect
ddl-auto: none
liquibase:
change-log: classpath:db/liquibase-changelog.yml
url: jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/liquibase_test?useSSL=false
username: root
password:
driver: com.mysql.cj.jdbc.Driver
outputChangeLogFile: src/main/resources/db/liquibase-OutputChangelog.yml
package com.tiago.entity;
import javax.persistence.Column;
import javax.persistence.Entity;
import javax.persistence.GeneratedValue;
import javax.persistence.GenerationType;
import javax.persistence.Id;
import javax.persistence.JoinColumn;
import javax.persistence.ManyToOne;
/**
* Entity for table "Book"
*
* @author Tiago Melo (tiagoharris@gmail.com)
*
*/
@Entity
public class Book {
@Id
@GeneratedValue(strategy = GenerationType.IDENTITY)
private Long id;
@Column(nullable=false)
private String title;
@ManyToOne
@JoinColumn(name="library_id")
private Library library;
public Long getId() {
return id;
}
public void setId(Long id) {
this.id = id;
}
public String getTitle() {
return title;
}
public void setTitle(String title) {
this.title = title;
}
public Library getLibrary() {
return library;
}
public void setLibrary(Library library) {
this.library = library;
}
}
package com.tiago.entity;
import java.util.List;
import javax.persistence.Column;
import javax.persistence.Entity;
import javax.persistence.GeneratedValue;
import javax.persistence.GenerationType;
import javax.persistence.Id;
import javax.persistence.OneToMany;
/**
* Entity for table "Library"
*
* @author Tiago Melo (tiagoharris@gmail.com)
*
*/
@Entity
public class Library {
@Id
@GeneratedValue(strategy = GenerationType.IDENTITY)
private Long id;
@Column(nullable=false)
private String name;
@OneToMany(mappedBy = "library")
private List<Book> books;
public Long getId() {
return id;
}
public void setId(Long id) {
this.id = id;
}
public String getName() {
return name;
}
public void setName(String name) {
this.name = name;
}
public List<Book> getBooks() {
return books;
}
public void setBooks(List<Book> books) {
this.books = books;
}
}
package com.tiago.repository;
import org.springframework.data.repository.CrudRepository;
import com.tiago.entity.Book;
/**
* Repository for {@link Book} entity.
*
* @author Tiago Melo (tiagoharris@gmail.com)
*
*/
public interface BookRepository extends CrudRepository<Book, Long> { }
package com.tiago.repository;
import org.springframework.data.repository.CrudRepository;
import com.tiago.entity.Library;
/**
* Repository for {@link Library} entity.
*
* @author Tiago Melo (tiagoharris@gmail.com)
*
*/
public interface LibraryRepository extends CrudRepository<Library, Long> { }
databaseChangeLog:
- includeAll:
path: db/changelog/
<migration_number>_<what_does_this_migration_do>.yml
databaseChangeLog:
- changeSet:
author: "tiago"
id: "creates_library_table"
changes:
- createTable:
tableName: "library"
columns:
- column:
name: "id"
type: "BIGINT"
autoIncrement: "true"
constraints:
primaryKey: "true"
- column:
name: "name"
type: "VARCHAR(255)"
constraints:
nullable: "false"
unique: "true"
- changeSet:
author: "tiago"
id: "creates_book_table"
changes:
- createTable:
tableName: "book"
columns:
- column:
name: "id"
type: "BIGINT"
autoIncrement: "true"
constraints:
primaryKey: "true"
- column:
name: "title"
type: "VARCHAR(255)"
constraints:
nullable: "false"
unique: "true"
- column:
name: "library_id"
type: "BIGINT"
constraints:
foreignKeyName: "fk_book_library"
references: "library(id)"
$ mvn spring-boot:run
2019-03-06 23:17:14.103 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : SELECT COUNT(*) FROM liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOG
2019-03-06 23:17:14.104 INFO 29090 --- [ main] l.c.StandardChangeLogHistoryService : Reading from liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOG
2019-03-06 23:17:14.105 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : SELECT * FROM liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOG ORDER BY DATEEXECUTED ASC, ORDEREXECUTED ASC
2019-03-06 23:17:14.106 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : SELECT COUNT(*) FROM liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOGLOCK
2019-03-06 23:17:14.123 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : CREATE TABLE liquibase_test.library (id BIGINT AUTO_INCREMENT NOT NULL, name VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL, CONSTRAINT PK_LIBRARY PRIMARY KEY (id), UNIQUE (name))
2019-03-06 23:17:14.145 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.changelog.ChangeSet : Table library created
2019-03-06 23:17:14.145 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.changelog.ChangeSet : ChangeSet db/changelog/1_create_book_and_library_tables.yml::creates_library_table::tiago ran successfully in 23ms
2019-03-06 23:17:14.146 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : SELECT MAX(ORDEREXECUTED) FROM liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOG
2019-03-06 23:17:14.148 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : INSERT INTO liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOG (ID, AUTHOR, FILENAME, DATEEXECUTED, ORDEREXECUTED, MD5SUM, `DESCRIPTION`, COMMENTS, EXECTYPE, CONTEXTS, LABELS, LIQUIBASE, DEPLOYMENT_ID) VALUES ('creates_library_table', 'tiago', 'db/changelog/1_create_book_and_library_tables.yml', NOW(), 1, '8:a4b142ffda1ccd5c1840ddad83e249b5', 'createTable tableName=library', '', 'EXECUTED', NULL, NULL, '3.6.3', '1925034107')
2019-03-06 23:17:14.151 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : CREATE TABLE liquibase_test.book (id BIGINT AUTO_INCREMENT NOT NULL, title VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL, library_id BIGINT NULL, CONSTRAINT PK_BOOK PRIMARY KEY (id), CONSTRAINT fk_book_library FOREIGN KEY (library_id) REFERENCES liquibase_test.library(id), UNIQUE (title))
2019-03-06 23:17:14.173 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.changelog.ChangeSet : Table book created
2019-03-06 23:17:14.174 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.changelog.ChangeSet : ChangeSet db/changelog/1_create_book_and_library_tables.yml::creates_book_table::tiago ran successfully in 24ms
2019-03-06 23:17:14.175 INFO 29090 --- [ main] liquibase.executor.jvm.JdbcExecutor : INSERT INTO liquibase_test.DATABASECHANGELOG (ID, AUTHOR, FILENAME, DATEEXECUTED, ORDEREXECUTED, MD5SUM, `DESCRIPTION`, COMMENTS, EXECTYPE, CONTEXTS, LABELS, LIQUIBASE, DEPLOYMENT_ID) VALUES ('creates_book_table', 'tiago', 'db/changelog/1_create_book_and_library_tables.yml', NOW(), 2, '8:a54634bf0781ac011818976bf5e36351', 'createTable tableName=book', '', 'EXECUTED', NULL, NULL, '3.6.3', '1925034107')
2019-03-06 23:17:14.186 INFO 29090 --- [ main] l.lockservice.StandardLockService : Successfully released change log lock
databaseChangeLog:
- changeSet:
author: "tiago"
id: "insert_data_books"
changes:
- insert:
tableName: "book"
columns:
- column:
name: "title"
value: "Test Book 1"
databaseChangeLog:
- changeSet:
author: "tiago"
id: "insert_data_library"
changes:
- insert:
tableName: "library"
columns:
- column:
name: "name"
value: "Library 1"
$ mvn liquibase:update -Dliquibase.changeLogFile=db/liquibase-changelog.yml
[INFO] INSERT INTO book (title) VALUES ('Test Book 1')
[INFO] New row inserted into book
[INFO] INSERT INTO book (title) VALUES ('Test Book 2')
[INFO] New row inserted into book
...
[INFO] INSERT INTO library (name) VALUES ('Library 1')
[INFO] New row inserted into library
....
"library" : {
"href" : "http://localhost:8080/books/1/library"
}
$ curl -i -X PUT -H "Content-Type:text/uri-list" -d "http://localhost:8080/libraries/1" http://localhost:8080/books/1/library
databaseChangeLog:
- changeSet:
author: "tiago"
id: "add_isbn_and_publisher_to_book"
changes:
- addColumn:
columns:
- column:
name: "isbn"
type: "VARCHAR(255)"
constraints:
nullable: "false"
- column:
name: "publisher"
type: "VARCHAR(255)"
constraints:
nullable: "false"
tableName: "book"
$ mvn liquibase:update -Dliquibase.changeLogFile=db/liquibase-changelog.yml
[INFO] ALTER TABLE book ADD isbn VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL, ADD publisher VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL
[INFO] Columns isbn(VARCHAR(255)),publisher(VARCHAR(255)) added to book
[INFO] ChangeSet db/changelog/4_add_isbn_and_publisher_to_book.yml::add_isbn::tiago ran successfully in 60ms
package com.tiago.entity;
import javax.persistence.Column;
import javax.persistence.Entity;
import javax.persistence.GeneratedValue;
import javax.persistence.GenerationType;
import javax.persistence.Id;
import javax.persistence.JoinColumn;
import javax.persistence.ManyToOne;
/**
* Entity for table "Book"
*
* @author Tiago Melo (tiagoharris@gmail.com)
*
*/
@Entity
public class Book {
@Id
@GeneratedValue(strategy = GenerationType.IDENTITY)
private Long id;
@Column(nullable=false)
private String title;
@ManyToOne
@JoinColumn(name="library_id")
private Library library;
@Column(nullable=false)
private String isbn;
@Column(nullable=false)
private String publisher;
public Long getId() {
return id;
}
public void setId(Long id) {
this.id = id;
}
public String getTitle() {
return title;
}
public void setTitle(String title) {
this.title = title;
}
public Library getLibrary() {
return library;
}
public void setLibrary(Library library) {
this.library = library;
}
public String getIsbn() {
return isbn;
}
public void setIsbn(String isbn) {
this.isbn = isbn;
}
public String getPublisher() {
return publisher;
}
public void setPublisher(String publisher) {
this.publisher = publisher;
}
}
databaseChangeLog:
- changeSet:
author: "tiago"
id: "drop_publisher_from_book"
changes:
- dropColumn:
columnName: "publisher"
tableName: "book"
$ mvn liquibase:update -Dliquibase.changeLogFile=db/liquibase-changelog.yml
[INFO] ALTER TABLE book DROP COLUMN publisher
[INFO] Column book.publisher dropped
package com.tiago.entity;
import javax.persistence.Column;
import javax.persistence.Entity;
import javax.persistence.GeneratedValue;
import javax.persistence.GenerationType;
import javax.persistence.Id;
import javax.persistence.JoinColumn;
import javax.persistence.ManyToOne;
/**
* Entity for table "Book"
*
* @author Tiago Melo (tiagoharris@gmail.com)
*
*/
@Entity
public class Book {
@Id
@GeneratedValue(strategy = GenerationType.IDENTITY)
private Long id;
@Column(nullable=false)
private String title;
@ManyToOne
@JoinColumn(name="library_id")
private Library library;
@Column(nullable=false)
private String isbn;
public Long getId() {
return id;
}
public void setId(Long id) {
this.id = id;
}
public String getTitle() {
return title;
}
public void setTitle(String title) {
this.title = title;
}
public Library getLibrary() {
return library;
}
public void setLibrary(Library library) {
this.library = library;
}
public String getIsbn() {
return isbn;
}
public void setIsbn(String isbn) {
this.isbn = isbn;
}
}