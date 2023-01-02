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Instant Gratification Layers Are the Future, Not Blockchains - BOG#003

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bybader@badery

without truth, there is nothing.

January 2nd, 2023
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bader@badery

without truth, there is nothing.

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web3#blockchain#dlt#blockchain-development#substrate#software-architecture#web3#decentralization#scaling

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