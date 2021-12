Configurator is an open-source project that version controls and keeps Kubernetes ConfigMaps and Secrets in sync with the deployments. The chart is qualified for helm version > v3 & Kube version v1.20.8.8. Make sure that a namespace 'configurator' already exists in your cluster. Add the configurator helm repository, by executing the command: *helm install <release_name> <repo_name/chart_name >.