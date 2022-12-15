Install a WordPress Theme with 4 Easy Steps

Congrats!! You have purchased a new WordPress theme!! Now what? The next step is to Install the WordPress theme unto your WordPress repository. I will show you How to go about the installation. Step 1: Download the Zip File Once you have made your purchase, you will get sent a link. The link contains the theme file. The theme file will need to get uploaded onto WordPress. Step 2: Go to WordPress The next step in the installation process is to access your WordPress repository. As you log in you will get brought to your WordPress dashboard. On the left-hand side is a navigation bar. Click on “Appearance.” Once you click on “Appearance,” you will see the “Themes” page. This page lists every theme that has gotten uploaded to your WordPress website. If this is a fresh WordPress install, at least one free theme will be there. But no premium themes. Step 3: Add New Theme Then, on the “Themes” page, click the Add New button at the top of the page. Next, without moving your mouse or cursor, click on “Upload Theme.” A form will show up. The form prompts you to upload your zip file for the theme. Click “Choose File” and upload the theme file. After uploading, click Install Now button. Step 4: Customize Now, you have officially installed your new WordPress theme. After the theme gets uploaded, you have three options. Live Preview The “Live Preview” option will take you to the customize tab, where you can make changes. In Live Preview, you see the new theme with your current elements. You will have the option to change the header image, header menu, or footer menu, to name a few. Once the changes you have made satisfy you, click Activate & Publish. Your new theme will become active. Activate The second option after uploading the theme is “Activate” without making any edits. After clicking the Activate button, you will get sent back to the “Themes.” Go to Themes Page The final option, “Go to Themes Page,” will take you to the “Themes” page. Clicking this does not install your new WordPress theme. Final Step Congrats!! Your new WordPress theme has gotten installed. The final step is to have fun with it!! Also published here.