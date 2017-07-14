Search icon
Install a Hacker News Top Stories Extension in 3 Steps by@carsoncgibbons

Install a Hacker News Top Stories Extension in 3 Steps

Originally published by Carson Gibbons on July 14th 2017
Cosmic JS is an API-first cloud-based content management platform that makes it easy to manage applications and content. By decoupling content from code, Cosmic JS empowers developer flexibility while ensuring content editors can plan and deploy content as it best suits them. In this blog I will show you how to add top Hacker News stories to your Cosmic JS Bucket. Install a Hacker News Top Stories Extension in 3 Steps. We’ll be using an example extension to install our example extension.
Recently Cosmic JS debuted its Extensions Ecosystem, making it possible to extend the functionality of Cosmic JS for both the developer and editor. Developers are given a canvas to create interactive views, connect to third-party APIs and customize the editor experience. Think of it as a controllable app within your Bucket. In this blog I will show you how to add top Hacker News stories to your Cosmic JS Bucket. Your saved stories are available in an endpoint for easy integration in any application or device.

Cosmic JS is an API-first CMS that makes managing and building websites and applications faster and more intuitive. By decoupling content from code, Cosmic JS empowers developer flexibility while ensuring content editors can plan and deploy content as it best suits them. We’ll be using Cosmic JS to install our example extension.

Hacker News Top Stories on Product Hunt
Introducing Cosmic JS Extensions
Cosmic JS Extensions
Cosmic JS Extensions Docs

1. Create a New Bucket

2. Install the Hacker News Top Stories Extension

Once you’ve signed up and named your bucket, you’ll be prompted to start from scratch or install an application or extension. For this blog I simply clicked the Extensions button to begin the installation process for the Hacker News Top Stories Extension.

3. Browse and Save Top Stories To Your Bucket

Each story is then saved into your Cosmic JS Bucket and laid out with typical Object styles and Metafields, such as Title, Content, Author, Points and so on.

Cosmic JS is an API-first cloud-based content management platform that makes it easy to manage applications and content. If you have questions about the Cosmic JS API, please reach out to the founders on Twitter or Slack.

Carson Gibbons is the Co-Founder & CMO of Cosmic JS, an API-first Cloud-based Content Management Platform that decouples content from code, allowing devs to build slick apps and websites in any programming language they want.

