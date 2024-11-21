Inspiration On Command: 5 Easy Steps to Never Wait for Creativity Again

Use Progress Bars:

Many people depend on the dopamine rush from achieving outcomes. But this wait is often long and agonizing, causing many to give up before reaching their goals.





Here’s the secret: focus on the dopamine from the process, not just the outcome.





Break your big goals into measurable, daily tasks. Example: Writing 100,000 words for a book becomes 700 words per day. Example: Designing 50 screens for a UI project becomes 1 screen per day. Tracking and celebrating daily progress keeps you motivated and productive while making the journey enjoyable.