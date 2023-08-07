Search icon
    Inside the Governance Hack of Tornado Cash

    Inside the Governance Hack of Tornado Cash

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The attacker mainly used CREATE, CREATE2, and selfdestruct to exploit the governance. They proposed a contract identical to the previously passed proposal, but this proposal has a selfdestruct function that went unnoticed. After getting accepted, the hacker deletes the proposal contract and deploys a malicious contract at the same address. As this address was already accepted by the governance, they got full control of the governance contract.
    life-hacking#hacking#smart-contracts#solidity
