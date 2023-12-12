Search icon
    Inside Look: How Friendzone is Redefining Value Creation in Social Networksby@ishanpandey

    Explore the innovative world of Web3 with Kevin Lu, Co-Founder of Scalene and Friendzone, in our exclusive interview. Discover the story of Scalene's evolution into a Web3 Venture Builder, delving into its strategic shift towards consumer-focused products. Learn about Friendzone (FZE), a pioneering platform in the Social-Fi space, offering unique features like an adaptive bonding curve and a staking mechanism. Understand how Friendzone stands out in the Social-Fi landscape, creating an inclusive, value-driven ecosystem. Kevin's experiences at Band Protocol significantly influence Scalene and Friendzone's approach, emphasizing user-centric design and sustainable value creation. Friendzone's Custom Creator Controls revolutionize how social engagement translates into monetizable assets, setting new industry standards. Anticipate future developments like 'Anti-Chips' and decentralized reputation systems, enhancing on-chain reputation. Scalene's collaborations with giants like Google Cloud and Immutable expand their projects' capabilities and reach, demonstrating their commitment to reshaping digital interactions. For Web3 enthusiasts, Kevin shares invaluable insights and advice, encouraging active participation and innovation in this dynamic field.

    featured image - Inside Look: How Friendzone is Redefining Value Creation in Social Networks
    web3 #web3 #socialfi #cryptocurrency
    Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture

    @ishanpandey

    Ishan Pandey

    Building and Covering the latest events, insights and views in the AI and Web3 ecosystem.

