Inscriptions Trading and Gas Fee Analysis of the zkSync Era

by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsFebruary 6th, 2025
The trading of zkSync Era's zrc-20 sync and era-20 bgnt tokens shows differing activity levels, with era-20 bgnt having more buy transactions. Trading at low prices remains viable due to low gas fees. We also observe that minting tokens tends to incur lower fees than claiming them, with the LAYER2-20 token operating across all rollups and showing varying fee structures.
EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars
Abstract and 1. Introduction

1.1 Research Questions and Contributions

  1. Related Work

  2. Background

  3. Inscriptions and ordinals

    4.1 Operation Types

    4.2 Comparison with NFTs and ERC-20s

  4. Data Collection

  5. Empirical Analysis and 6.1 Overall Transactions

    6.2 Inscriptions Characterization

    6.3 Inscription Trading

    6.4 Impact on Gas Fees

  6. Discussion

  7. Conclusion and References

6.3 Inscription Trading.

In this study, we analyze the trading behavior of two inscription tokens within the zkSync Era: zrc-20 sync, the predominant token, and era-20 bgnt, a token of smaller stature but notable for its completed minting process. Our analysis, presented in Figures 4 and 5, shows their respective trading activities. Notably, era-20 bgnt demonstrates a higher level of trading activity compared to zrc-20 sync. Specifically, we observed 477 transfer transactions for zrc-20 sync, alongside corresponding token median prices as shown in Figure 4, and 1148 buy transactions for era-20 bgnt, with corresponding median prices depicted in Figure 5


During the studied period, the price of zrc-20 sync oscillated between $0.10 and $0.4, while era-20 bgnt ranged from $0.10 to $0.8. Trading of the era-20 bgnt token continued from its minting throughout the entire studied period. As the trades occur in batches of 4 or 5 tokens, they provide minimal compensation to the seller to cover the gas fees necessary to mint and list the inscriptions. The trading of inscriptions at such low prices is feasible due to the low gas fees on rollups, which ranged at zkSync Era from $0.05 to $0.25 during the period (see Figure 6). Next, we examine how spikes in inscription transactions influence gas fees across the network.


Table 4 presents a breakdown of fees incurred during operations on inscriptions. In the first transaction, deploy, the maximum number of tokens that can be minted or claimed in a single blockchain transaction is specified. Therefore, mint and claim operations generally deal with this maximum amount specified in deploy, typically 4 or 5 tokens for mint while sometimes even 1000 for claim, as depicted in Table 1. We calculate the average fee per single token for each operation. We found that the mint operation is more efficient than claim, although both have a similar meaning. Minting was specified in the original BRC-20


Table 4 Inscription operations cost in GWei for major token.


Figure 6 Daily transaction count and median transaction cost paid by the user: (a) Transactions count; and (b) Median transaction cost.


specification. The interesting comparison provides claim operation for layer2-20 $L2 token, as it is operating across all rollups. Its mining (claiming) operation had a lower median fee on Optimism and Base, followed by zkSync Era and Arbitrum.


Authors:

(1) Johnnatan Messias, Matter Labs;

(2) Krzysztof Gogol, Matter Labs, University of Zurich;

(3) Maria Inês, Silva Matter Labs;

(4) Benjamin Livshits, Matter Labs, Imperial College London.

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


About Author

EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars
EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
