    Information about Caveats, Extensions, Interferences, Designs, Trade-Marks, and Foreign Patents

    Information about Caveats, Extensions, Interferences, Designs, Trade-Marks, and Foreign Patents

    For Twenty-five years, Munn & Co. have occupied the leading position of Solicitors of American and European Patents. During this long experience they have examined not less than Fifty Thousand Inventions, and have prosecuted upwards of Thirty Thousand Applications for Patents. In addition to this they have made, at the Patent Office, Twenty-Five Thousand Special Examinations into the novelty of various Inventions. The important advantage of Munn & Co.'s American and European Patent Agency is that the practice has been tenfold greater than that of any other agency in existence, with the additional advantages of having the aid of the highest professional skill in every department and a Branch Office at Washington, that watches and supervises cases when necessary, as they pass through Official Examination.

    featured image - Information about Caveats, Extensions, Interferences, Designs, Trade-Marks, and Foreign Patents
    writing #non-fiction #project-gutenberg
