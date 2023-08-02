Search icon
    INFLUENCE OF POLITICS AND RELIGION ON THE HAIR AND BEARD

    INFLUENCE OF POLITICS AND RELIGION ON THE HAIR AND BEARD

    Speak with respect and honour Both of the beard and the beard's owner. HUDIBRAS, The famous declaration of St. Paul, "that long hair was a shame unto a man" has been made the pretext for many singular enactments, both of civil and ecclesiastical governments. The fashion of the hair and the cut of the beard were state questions in France and England from the establishment of Christianity until the fifteenth century. We find, too, that in much earlier times men were not permitted to do as they liked with their own hair. Alexander the Great thought that the beards of his soldiery afforded convenient handles for the enemy to lay hold of, preparatory to cutting off their heads; and, with the view of depriving them of this advantage, he ordered the whole of his army to be closely shaven. His notions of courtesy towards an enemy were quite different from those entertained by the North American Indians, amongst whom it is held a point of honour to allow one "chivalrous lock" to grow, that the foe, in taking the scalp, may have something to catch hold of.
    writing#non-fiction#history#books
