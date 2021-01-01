Influence Marketing Opportunities for the Crypto Industry

Crynet.io (project manager), vtorov.tech (expert), ICO/STO/IEO, venture & marketing projects
Working with influencers
Working with influencers is becoming the standard of marketing promotion for any brand. The information received from bloggers is trusted more than traditional media tunnels. One consults with them, listens to them, and “buys” from them. Over the short period of existence of Influencer marketing, different approaches to working with opinion leaders have already been formed today. It all depends on the promoted product in general. Influencers are the fastest growing customer acquisition channel today. They set trends and shape public opinion. Influence marketing is so popular that in 2020 the market volume reached $10 billion. Influencers play a special role for the crypto industry as well. Cooperating with bloggers, any brand simultaneously gains access to an audience of thousands and author's content to promote its product. Working with opinion leaders requires taking into account a number of features:
Anything can be promoted through influencer marketing. With its help, any company can contact potential customers, erase the boundaries of formality, increase trust and recognition. It is only important to choose the right influencer and establish cooperation. There are several ways to interact with influencers:
Influencers are social media users. You can search and negotiate cooperation with them right there. To find a suitable account, you can use the search method by hashtags, geolocation, and keyword in the description. When the list of potential candidates is selected, you need to contact each of them to request account statistics, discuss the terms of cooperation.
Demand breeds supply. Today many influencer-marketing agencies take over the organization of work with bloggers. Agencies provide a full range of services: from the selection of a suitable opinion leader to drawing up a contract and monitoring compliance with all its conditions. Agencies charge a fee for their services. As a rule, this is a certain percentage of the contract value. This is a relatively quick and safe way to find bloggers, in which the agency acts as the guarantor of the deal.
How to build a cooperation job
When a blogger with a suitable audience has already been selected, and the goals are predetermined, you still need to competently organize the work. To protect you from possible difficulties, let's highlight the key stages of working with bloggers and describe each of them in detail. Working with an influencer can both take your brand to a new target market and waste your advertising budget. To anticipate the last one, please conduct a short interview with a potential influencer to collaborate with. What you need to ask him:
Who reads and watches the influencer? Influencer followers should represent your target audience. Otherwise, you shouldn't count on a large conversion. In your case, the audience should be interested in the crypto industry and blockchain projects
What kind of content does the blogger create? Account content should be consistent with the goals and position of your brand or crypto project. In addition, you need to make sure that what he says in the past or the future does not harm your brand's reputation.
Has the blogger collaborated with your competitors? The partnership may not make sense if the blogger is already working with your direct competitor, because in this case the content will seem unreliable and contradictory to the audience, which will harm your crypto project.
How much ad content is posted in his account? It may seem like a trifle, but as practice shows, the more often ads are published in the account, the less the conversion from cooperation.
What does the opinion leader already know about your product? If the blogger is an honest admirer of your products, then the advertising campaign will flow more native. If an influencer has never used your products, that's not always a bad thing either. You just have to introduce him to your brand and project. Here, your management should make sure that the blogger starts using the product of your crypto project, since the mode of use will help him to more accurately describe your advantages to the channel followers
What will your collaboration look like? Discuss with the influencer how many posts or video reviews will be published, what their format will be. There are tons of creative possibilities here.
How to check audience quality
Before starting cooperation, you should check the quality of the blogger's audience - engagement, lack of markups, compliance with the portrait of your target audience. A number of specialized services (such as trendHERO) and channel quality analysis will help in this. Such similar services provide detailed statistics about influencer accounts, including such metrics that are useful for determining the quality of the audience as:
You shouldn't prefer audience size over quality. Social networks have not taken the number of followers and subscribers into account for a long time. The percentage of engagement and the quality of the audience decides everything.
Preparation and launch of an advertising campaign
In order for your ad to work, everything must be planned to the smallest detail, and only superficially look like a random post or review initiated by the blogger himself. First, tell the influencer the goals that you set for the advertising campaign. Only in this case he will be able to convey the desired message to the target audience. Next, ask the influencer what options the blogger can offer to achieve their goals. It is optimal if 2-3 publications of different formats are developed. For reviews and publications, it is best for you to prepare a media publication agenda for the influencer (in fact, what and how to talk about, what to emphasize, and so on). Since all the details of the agreements must be included in a full-fledged marketing brief, which includes:
Try to discuss each of the points with the blogger and come to a mutual understanding. The next step is content production and placement. The blogger, like no one else, knows his audience, and what format it will "enter", so here he can be given freedom, but you should definitely ask to send a draft of a post or video review before publishing it for approval. The classic model in influencer marketing looks like this:
In a sponsored post, most of the time, a blogger will have to tell a life story, and for influencer marketing, this is more than normal. The 80/20 scheme works great here. Therefore, you do not need to try to fit all your benefits into one ad post. This will only cause distrust and subconscious blocking of content among his followers. The only thing left to do is to publish the content at the agreed time. After some period, it will be possible to evaluate the effectiveness of cooperation.
How to calculate KPI
There is no universal indicator that would show the effectiveness of cooperation. Before starting work, you need to determine the goals of your advertising company and KPIs that could best reflect the performance. So, depending on the situation, the most important KPI indicators can be the overall impressions of the publication, the number of registrations, leads or sales made. For example, if the goal of an advertising campaign was to increase brand awareness, then the most important metric is the impressions achieved. And so on - the indicators depend on the goals of the advertising campaign. In general, in order to understand the effectiveness, it is recommended to consider the following indicators:
Benefits of working with influencers
Influencer marketing is a more delicate approach to promotion. The ads offer in it is disguised in a confidential tone and unobtrusive manner of presentation, due to which it does not cause rejection, unlike traditional advertising. Agree that people have long been not guided by beautiful advertising when choosing a product or service. Today it is important for people to know the opinion of those who tested a product or used a service. Brand promotion through influencer marketing has several benefits:
According to statistics, 49% of all consumer decisions depend on the recommendations of opinion leaders, and after cooperation with influencers, sales growth increases by an average of 20%.
How to avoid mistakes
Influencers can be of great benefit to a company, but, of course, only if everything is done right. To avoid problems with cooperation, we suggest that you familiarize yourself with the list of the most common mistakes:
Working with influencers will help your project increase the loyalty of potential customers, reach new audiences and pump your content marketing. But for everything to be successful, you need to collaborate only with those influencers whose audience will be interested in your product. It is equally important to learn how to adapt your sales proposal to the format of influencers and make it as native as possible. If you take into account all the nuances of collaborating with influencers, the ad response can be overwhelming. Otherwise, the results may be blurry.
Sergey Golubev (Сергей Голубев)
Crynet Marketing Solutions, vtorov.tech, ICO/STO/IEO projects, venture & investment projects, project management
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.