Increasing Engineering Efficiency with Software Development Analytics

The future of software development rests in a shift toward the autonomous, a context in which machines connect systems, feedback is instant, and automation goes as deep as the data does. Data-driven Agile is more than just agile, it adds a layer of quality control and measurement to the processes of an Agile development team, rather than entirely supplanting the approach. The arrival path to this Promised Land is paved with increasing engineer efficiencies with data, freeing up human engineers to focus on what they do best.