Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Increasing Engineering Efficiency with Software Development Analytics by@alex.circei

Increasing Engineering Efficiency with Software Development Analytics

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The future of software development rests in a shift toward the autonomous, a context in which machines connect systems, feedback is instant, and automation goes as deep as the data does. Data-driven Agile is more than just agile, it adds a layer of quality control and measurement to the processes of an Agile development team, rather than entirely supplanting the approach. The arrival path to this Promised Land is paved with increasing engineer efficiencies with data, freeing up human engineers to focus on what they do best.
image
Alex Circei Hacker Noon profile picture

@alex.circei
Alex Circei

CEO & Co-founder Waydev

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How Data-Driven Agile Helps Deliver Better Software Faster by @alex.circei
#agile
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#software-engineering-metrics#engineering-management#engineering-leadership#engineering-metrics#software-development-analytics#engineering-efficiency#software-development#agile#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading