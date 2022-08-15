Increase Your Conversions with these Pricing Models

Pricing models. They're as integral a part of your marketing strategy as the product itself. Have you ever wondered why some products sell while others flop? The answer might just be their pricing models. Pricing models are the backbone of your marketing strategy. They help you determine how much to charge for your product and can also be used to attract new customers. But what if the model you're using is leading people away from your product instead of attracting them? That's where this article comes in handy. We've compiled a list of 5 pricing models that will skyrocket your conversions.









If you are anything like me, Pricing might be the first thing you navigate to on a website. And as a developer, Manager, Designer, founder or even customer, it’s important to understand how these pricing models work. This is especially true if you're looking to start a side hustle, working on pricing strategies or designs, or even building your own business from scratch.





I would like you to imagine yourself as a founder of a SaaS business startup. The task in front of you is to price your product. How'd you do it? You may take some inspiration from your competitors in the same niche, right? But what if your business is not there yet or your business is a little more unique than that of your competitors, but competes in the same niche?





If you are scratching your head, that is totally okay! Prices can make or break any business. That is a harsh truth! But what if the model you're using for your product is leading people away from your product instead of attracting them? That's where this article comes in handy. We've compiled a list of 5 pricing models that will skyrocket your conversions!





Flat Pricing

The flat pricing model is the most basic and easiest to understand. It's basically the one-size-fits-all pricing model, where every customer pays the same price for your product or service.

It works great for simple products with no significant variations - like a pair of socks, for example. But it doesn't work well for more complicated products with different features, such as a smartphone or laptop computers.





Some SaaS businesses are doubling down on this pricing model. Can you guess why? It makes it super-easy for a customer to make a decision.





One such business is Basecamp. They are an all-in-one tool that provides everything from Project Management to communications to storage. check out their pricing mode









Tier based Pricing

Tier-based pricing is a type of pricing model where the cost of an item is determined by the number of units purchased. For example, if you want to buy a car, you can choose to purchase an economy car or a luxury car. The price of each unit differs based on its features and specifications.





For most businesses, it provides stack-based pricing, in simple words, it’s just additional features stacked over the previous tier. You may have come across this model many models I'm sure.





Framer has adapted this pricing model perfectly with crisp and concise points on features and offerings. Also, a neat little psychological nudge that Framer has adapted is to nudge users to the free model to try out the product before they opt-in for the paid version.









Usage-based pricing

In simple words, Usage based pricing model is just paying for what you use. It really is as simple as that. There are several advantages of using the usage-based pricing model for your business.





It encourages people to buy more rather than less. If people have to pay per item then they will be more likely to use fewer items than if they had one fixed price per month or year. For example, if you sell online storage then people will be less likely to buy 1TB when they only need 5GB or 10GB if they have to pay per GB rather than having a flat rate per month/year regardless of how much data they upload or download.





There are many businesses that come to my mind that follow this pricing model and have crazy conversion rates and they are (let’s see if we think alike) Cloud-based businesses.





But here is a SaaS business I like called ChartMogul. They have this neat little feature on their pricing page that help prospects to choose plans based on their usage. Personally, I think it’s simple yet powerful.









Usage + User-Based Pricing

Combining the Usage-based pricing model with User based pricing model is powerful. If you combine these two models, then you can charge your customers based on how much they use your product/service and how many users are using it. I am sure there are plenty of examples but here is one that comes to my mind.





Clickup is a tool that assists with managing projects. Clickup has deployed this pricing model so seamlessly and flawlessly to their pricing model.





Moreover, ClickUp has this neat little feature that allows you to make deals with them, where if you as a customer think that your requirement would not fit in any of the pricing groups, you can justify your usage and team size, and Clickup will cut you a deal that fits you and your team better. Personally, I think It’s so clever yet so powerful and effective.





Lifetime Value/One-Time Pricing

What if I ask you to imagine an era where you don't have to track one more recurring subscription for a product? It’s just a “pay one time, and use it however you'd like to for its lifetime, forever” scenario.





The best example of one-time pricing is when you buy a piece of software and then use it forever. It's similar to paying for a subscription, where you pay one price and then get access to unlimited resources.





The main advantage of one-time pricing is that it allows you to focus on the value instead of focusing on the price. This makes it easier for customers to see what they're getting out of each offer without having to worry about how much money they're spending on it.





Appsumo is a software marketplace where you'd find lifetime deals on a product. It’s like Gumroad but for applications and software. So SaaS businesses would come here and sell lifetime deals on this platform, hence a marketplace. Check out the pricing for one such product on Appsumo.









Conclusion

Did you feel that? The sudden urge to look up prices on a few of your favorite websites? That's the power of pricing psychology. By making your potential customers more aware of the price of what they're looking at, you can subconsciously influence them to make a purchase. In other words, if you want to skyrocket your conversions, it's a good idea to use one of the above pricing strategies.





There are two takeaways here:

1. We must understand the reason why customers buy from a business

2. Understanding the psychology of pricing is crucial to converting more customers.





Pricing done wrong may cost a business a lot of profit. For this, businesses must consider the buying process customers undergo before making a purchase and price their products accordingly. In other words, products must fit into that buying process.





Also published here.

If you're still here, I really appreciate your time and efforts. If you feel like I've added any value to your knowledge or experience, why not consider a follow or just leave a react? 🥳 👍🏼



