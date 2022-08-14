Increase Engagement in Your NFT Discord Server With These 3 Methods

Here are the key takeaways 1. Make it easy for people to network with each other. 2. An exclusive community creates curiosity. The curiosity will get people interested to know more about your project. 3. Make sure you have an engaging team that can spark conversations. Keep the server busy with activities like giveaways, AMAs etc.

How do you increase engagement in your discord server? If you have not been living under a rock, you should know that Discord is one of the favorite hangout joints for NFT lovers.





However, as a project owner, just having a discord server for your project does not guarantee your project will be successful.





Many projects have had unsuccessful launches because of a weak community engagement strategy.





For example, you may find a project with thousands of users, but the server is not engaging enough. The admins and moderators are not lively, or the server is confusing.





Remember, people joined because they want to know more about your project, and meet like minded people. They have expectations, and if not met, they will start to leave.





Today, we will look at the different methods to increase engagement in your discord server. But first, let's look at what Discord is.

What is Discord?





Discord is a social platform that allows users to send instant messages via chat, make high-quality video calls and talk by voice in real-time. You can install it on computers or mobile devices or use it as a web version.





Moreover, you can create channels and chat rooms to interact with groups of people with whom you have interests in common. Discord channels can be both private and public.





In addition, the platform has 140 million active accounts and over 300 million registered accounts.





In December 2020, Discord had 250 million registered users, and the platform announced that its users sent more than 963 million messages a day. Influencer Marketing hub.





One of the most popular Discord servers is Fortnite, with over 800,000 members.

How Discord works

First, create an account on Discord. You can download the official apps in the play store/App store or visit their official website.









Second, if you have an invite, you can join a community or create your server.





Server: A Discord server is a space where you will host your community. For example, your NFT project server is where your community/investors will interact. Servers consist of categories and channels with different functionalities





Categories: They organize your server into sections called channels. You can manage multiple channel permissions via the Category Settings.









For example, you can have a category named information where your community will find updates about your project. You can give the admins and moderators permission to post on these channels.





Channels: Channels allow members to interact with each other. It can be through text or voice chat. For example, you can have a category named Jobs subdivided into several channels.









Importance of having a Discord server for your NFT project





Does your NFT project have a discord server? Find out why you are missing out.





Facilitate real-time interaction





Discord servers allow you to interact with your fans in real-time. Getting personal with your community creates trust, increases your reputation, and more people minting your art





Amplify your real-time interactions by hosting activities like games, AMAs, giveaways, discussions, live events, and so much more.





Efficient customer service





On the other hand, it gives access to tools that help you provide efficient customer service.





Members do not like waiting long for their issues or questions to be answered. Some members might take your delay as a way to evade them, and your reputation might be affected.





Once your reputation is affected, you will not be able to get people to participate in your minting or sale.





With a discord server, you can have your members reach out and have their problems solved faster. You can have dedicated channels for support where users can share their issues.





Moreover, you can add bots that help you manage tickets, proposals, issues, and so much more.





Branding





Branding is all about storytelling. When you have an effective storytelling strategy, it becomes easy for members to understand your project.





With a good story, it becomes easy for your members to invite their friends. Instead of only sharing links, they will explain more about your project to their peers on a deeper level because they know about it.





To achieve this, you can use videos, voice channels, and text to tell your story. Remember, word of mouth goes a long way

Three ways to increase engagement in your NFT discord server





1. Make it easy to network.









One way to increase engagement in your discord server is to make it easy for new and existing members to network. You and I know the importance of networking.





Also, one of the reasons your project has a discord server in the first place is to allow your members to know more about your project and network with each other.





How do you increase engagement in your discord server by building for networking?





You can achieve this by making your server clean and easy to navigate. Most project owners make the mistake of creating a server only they can understand. You may be able to navigate the server, but what about the new members joining?





For example, you will find a server with no support or feedback channel. Some new or existing members might have questions about your roadmap, suggestions, proposals, or feedback. Where do you think they will leave all their questions?





As you guessed, they will leave them in the main chat channels or any channels they come across. You end up with a messy server that is confusing.





Create specific channels for specific needs. Have Discord channels in your server where members can leave their general questions, feedback, or roadmap questions.





You will make it easy for new and existing members to find answers to their burning questions from these channels.





For example, in your NFT Discord server, you can create a channel where members can ask questions about your roadmap. Other members accessing this channel will see the questions and answers and follow through.





On the other hand, encourage your members to use the general chat area to network. It will boost genuine conversations without random questions and answers in the main chats.





In the end, you will increase engagement in your discord server because members will be coming back to be part of the conversation.





2. Make your discord server exclusive









Another way to increase engagement in your discord server is by making your community exclusive. An exclusive community is more sort after compared to open an open one.





There are two ways you can use exclusivity to increase engagement.





One is by making the whole server private. The only way for someone to access the server is through an invite from the members already invited.





The second method is making some categories or channels private. Only certain members with a particular role can access those categories or channels.





For example, have your sneak peek channel available for some roles only.





How can this help increase engagement in your discord server?





Members are more likely to share and invite others to the server if the community is exclusive compared to an open one.





Since it is an exclusive community, they will invite their close friends or even family. These friends will start conversations on your server because they are familiar with some members.





On the other hand, you can have roles like OG roles, VIP roles, or others with access to exclusive channels. You can hold contests and giveaways to your members in exchange for those roles.





In conclusion, create a secret about your NFT project that only a few people know. The exclusivity will help you gain more members before the launch date.





3. Spark conversation









The third method you can use to increase engagement in your discord server is sparking conversation.



No one wants to be part of a community that is not active. As a project owner, you need to pick a good team. Hire lively administrators and moderators who know how to start a conversation.





Find ways to have something happening in your server. For example, you can have events like game nights, AMAs, chill nights, debates, movie nights, etc.





Moreover, you don't need to make it about your NFT all the time. Loosen up and try other topics that can spark a conversation among your members.





Giveaways through collaborations are very common on Discord. Collaborate with other projects and offer roles, free mints, and other gifts.





Make sure you take advantage of voice and stage channels to increase engagement in your discord server.





In conclusion, when done right, Discord can help you have a successful NFT project. It brings you closer to your community.





Here are the key takeaways

Make it easy for people to network with each other. An exclusive community creates curiosity. The curiosity will get people interested to know more about your project. Make sure you have an engaging team that can spark conversations. Keep the server busy with activities like giveaways, AMAs etc.





