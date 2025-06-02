In the Age of AI, Going Analogue Can Give You the Edge

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bySteve@stevep321

Finding lifehacks so I can spend more time watching soccer.

June 2nd, 2025
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Steve
    bySteve@stevep321

    Finding lifehacks so I can spend more time watching soccer.

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership

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Steve@stevep321

Finding lifehacks so I can spend more time watching soccer.

Read my storiesAbout @stevep321

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TOPICS

tech-stories#ai-assisted-learning#ai-in-education#ai-free-learning#ai-assisted-writing#human-vs-ai-writing#anti-ai-education#return-of-blue-test-book#digital-vs-analog-thinking

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