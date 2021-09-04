Search icon
In-Game Asset Trading on the Blockchain by@gavinb

In-Game Asset Trading on the Blockchain

Hosting in-game assets such as tradeable items or purchasable cosmetics on the blockchain as NFTs would allow asset of any game to be traded safely with assets of any other. Players could directly trade assets for crypto or for NFTs outside of the gaming world, to people all over the globe without the worry of regional restrictions or needing to deal with third-parties like PayPal or Visa. Owning an NFT would grant players true ownership of the asset, as opposed to it simply being lent to you by the developers, where they can take it back as they please. An asset is yours to keep, burn, or trade, even if the game's servers go down.
Gavin Hacker Noon profile picture

@gavinb
Gavin

"Look to the lord, and you shall get there on the perfect line. Yeah baby, look at the f*cking pace." -Street 1:12

by Gavin @gavinb
