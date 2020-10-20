In 2020, What Can We Expect From Smartphones And Tablets?

@ shubhamsharma Shubham Sharma Shubham is a broadcast journalist with a keen interest in tech. He doesn't believe in fanboying a specific product.

Only sometime before, 4g was introduced to us and now the hype of 5g is already up. The technology sector is advancing at a very fast rate than any other sector.

Every other smartphone and tablet company is launching its own technically advanced upgrades to improve its grip on the market.

Before, companies like Nokia, Samsung, and Apple hold all the market share. But as we all know, an increase in competition promotes innovation. So in this war of brands, we customers are getting the benefits of this golden age of smartphones and tablets.

So let’s discuss what the year 2020 prepared to serve us.

Top Upcoming Technologies in Smartphone & Tablet Industry



1. Flips and Folds -

As foldable devices have already launched before 2020, they were still in their initial stage. Moto Razr and Royole Flex pie are the big examples of that. But now the scene has changed.

Samsung launched a very stable foldable version of the phone as Samsung Z Flip on February 14, 2020. They already got very appreciated by Samsung Fold which is a tablet cum phone device.

Yet Huawei is set to launch the most anticipated and advanced smartphone Huawei Mate X. This device got much more + reviews than any other foldable phone by critiques.

2. Software Updates -

There is a lot of things going on in the software department. After the ban of Huawei to use Android in the US, everything seems to change.

Google is rolling out Android 10 update, next iOS update is on the way, Samsung have launched One Ui for all of its devices, and Huawei is testing its own Harmony/Hongmeng OS with Chinese brands Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.

So we’re definitely going to get good news from at least any one of the brands in the new decade.

3. Mega Batteries -

Gadgets now got really advanced and feature-packed than ever before, so their batteries too. More the features, the more the power consumed by a device.

Smartphone and tablet brands already optimized the power taken for tasks at a very minimal rate. Also, this generation devices are getting huge 5000-6000 mah batteries which can last for days.

And on top of it, with the introduction of wireless charging and fast charging (phones now even coming 60W chargers). So let’s see what will be the next level of batteries in 2020.

4. Gaming Centric Devices-

Mobile gaming might not be considered that much in the past, but now it is a separate industry of gaming heading side by side with PC and Console gaming.

The launch of games like PUBG mobile, Fortnite mobile and COD mobile really forced companies to make phones, especially for gaming.

And in 2020, Xiaomi and Nubia launched the world’s most powerful smartphones, i.e., Black Shark 3 Pro and Red Magic 3 on March 27 and April 2020 respectively.

So the initial start of mobile gaming is bright, it is interesting to see the rest of the year.

5. AI, AR, and VR -

Artificial Intelligence(AI) systems including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Siri will be going to get big upgrades this year.

And as with the hardware advancements, it will also be a golden year for Augmented Reality(AR) and Virtual Reality(VR) to get even better to enhance the user experience to the peak.

So you can get an immersive experience on the gadgets of the current generation at home without going anywhere else.

6. Greater Camera Modules -

This era of smartphones and tablets is full of surprises. Some time back, the cameras considered a secondary factor while buying a device.

But now, camera quality is the main buying decision-making aspect because of more social media engagement of people.

Smartphone/Tablet sensors can be compared to a DSLR camera now because of the software upgradations.

Some phones are coming with huge 100+ Megapixels sensors, so the next step in the camera department will be very exciting to see.

Everything Considered

It won’t be wrong to say that smartphones and tablets will be getting much attention during the rest of 2020.

That being said, technology will also be developed with the introduction of new top-notch technologies.

So we all just need to sit and see the revolution in the industry of portable devices and enjoy the taste of tech.

Share this story @ shubhamsharma Shubham Sharma Read my stories Shubham is a broadcast journalist with a keen interest in tech. He doesn't believe in fanboying a specific product.

Tags