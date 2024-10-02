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Improving Text-to-SQL with a Fine-Tuned 7B LLM for DB Interactions

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byYi Ai@yi

A Technology Enthusiast

October 2nd, 2024
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TOPICS

machine-learning#generative-ai#llms#fine-tuning#lora#text-to-sql#langchain#fine-tuned-7b-llm#llm-for-db-interactions

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