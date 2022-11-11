Importance of VAPT in Software Product Development

Too Long; Didn't Read Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) creates a shield of protection for enterprises to safeguard their networks, devices, services, and systems. VAPT helps to identify the key susceptibility and configuration issues that are vulnerable by evaluating the servers, systems, and network devices. Penetration testing is a step-by-step process that is used to evaluate the security of a network. It can help with assessing the efficiency of defensive mechanisms and gain insights into the improper configurations of a system.

As data breaches have become more pervasive in our interconnected world, businesses should ensure the safety of the employee and consumer data. Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) creates a shield of protection for enterprises to safeguard their networks, devices, services, and systems.

Vulnerability Assessment helps to identify the key susceptibility and configuration issues that are vulnerable by evaluating the servers, systems, and network devices. Penetration Testing is a step-by-step process that is used to evaluate the security of a network. It can help with assessing the efficiency of defensive mechanisms and gain insights into the improper configurations.





While Vulnerability Assessment aids with assessing the internal parameters of an enterprise, Penetration Testing helps to deal with the issues involving external parameters, thus providing reliable all-around protection. As clients and consumers will request security certifications, VAPT will help to ensure that the security is never compromised. The scope of VAPT will solely depend on the scale of the company/product and the regulations being followed in the industry.

VAPT can also be used to identify and prioritize the resources at multiple levels based on the scope of the issue. This categorization also assists with defining and implementing the strategies to reduce their impact in the final product. By getting a detailed view of the potential threats in an application/product, the risk management team in an organization can work based on the severity.





The possibility of bugs is inevitable irrespective of the talents in a development team during an SLDC. VAPT will succor organizations to be aware of the vulnerabilities which will be detrimental to delivering better business performance and exceptional customer experiences.