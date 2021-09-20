Implementing Infinite Scroll with Vanilla JS: It's Easy as A.B.C & D

Infinite scroll** is often used on social media sites such as Twitter or Pinterest. The feature allows users to load some pictures/contents on a website and then load more once reaching the end of the webpage. This article will focus on how to use JavaScript to make use of some properties to achieve infinite scroll. You can find other project files ( HTML or CSS files) in this [repo](https://github.com/tingchun0113/infinite-scroll-unsplash-api).