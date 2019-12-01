Imagination Split The Atom

People tend to equate an artist with a hobbyist who daubs paint on a canvas or plays around with lumps of clay of a Sunday. Or someone who really keeps at it, never gives up and maybe will make it, if he or she is lucky enough to encounter the right key person to open the doors to that art market where the big collectors reside.

And there is that, but also oh so much more. Because an artist's creative drive is on all the time, always considering new angles to simple and complex things and situations. Artists do not think outside the box, for artists there is no box. If you put an artist in a box, you kill them, or at least their creativity and probably their spirituality. But I won't go into that any further.

My point is that if you have a problem that needs a solution, you should ask an artist to participate in the problem-solving process. It's what we do. Making art is making thousands of decisions about a million things every moment of its inception and creation. The only thing you need to do is put your problem in layman's terms and let an artist offer you a thousand solutions. One of which will almost certainly make sense.

And the simple act of putting your problem in simpler terms may get you halfway towards your problem, and let you see things from a different perspective and solve it yourself. And if none of the suggested solutions make sense, then maybe part of one will set you on a path that will lead to a Eureka moment.

The second thing I would ask you to look at, if you have a conundrum that seems insurmountable, are the basic premises on which your model is founded. If one them is flawed, or if you compare apples to pears, then you will have to rethink your whole concept. Remember, there are no problems, only solutions.

I think you get the gist of my argument. If you are stumped, and this goes for whichever field you are active in, then invite one or more artists for a creative consultancy session. The benefits will surely outweigh the cost.

"Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution." - Albert Einstein.

If you won't take my word for it, take it from him. :-)

