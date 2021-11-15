‘I’m Concerned About People Who Blame Technology for Their Problems’: Davit Ayvazyan

Davit Ayvazyan is the Mechanical Design Engineer @ [Alpha Tek Automation, Inc. and Industrial Design Lead @ [Robomart, Inc.] He graduated from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Technology in Armenia in 2007. The most exciting technology of the present is generative design because it takes the design process to the next level and AI generates the design. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on mechanical design and my journey in the mechanical engineering industry via the interview below.