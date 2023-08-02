Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    If—and the thing is wildly possible—the charge of writingby@lewiscarroll

    If—and the thing is wildly possible—the charge of writing

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    If—and the thing is wildly possible—the charge of writing nonsense were ever brought against the author of this brief but instructive poem, it would be based, I feel convinced, on the line (in p.4) “Then the bowsprit got mixed with the rudder sometimes.” In view of this painful possibility, I will not (as I might) appeal indignantly to my other writings as a proof that I am incapable of such a deed: I will not (as I might) point to the strong moral purpose of this poem itself, to the arithmetical principles so cautiously inculcated in it, or to its noble teachings in Natural History—I will take the more prosaic course of simply explaining how it happened. The Bellman, who was almost morbidly sensitive about appearances, used to have the bowsprit unshipped once or twice a week to be revarnished, and it more than once happened, when the time came for replacing it, that no one on board could remember which end of the ship it belonged to. They knew it was not of the slightest use to appeal to the Bellman about it—he would only refer to his Naval Code, and read out in pathetic tones Admiralty Instructions which none of them had ever been able to understand—so it generally ended in its being fastened on, anyhow, across the rudder. The helmsman used to stand by with tears in his eyes; he knew it was all wrong, but alas! Rule 42 of the Code, “No one shall speak to the Man at the Helm,” had been completed by the Bellman himself with the words “and the Man at the Helm shall speak to no one.” So remonstrance was impossible, and no steering could be done till the next varnishing day. During these bewildering intervals the ship usually sailed backwards.
    featured image - If—and the thing is wildly possible—the charge of writing
    tech-stories#nonsense-poem#literary-nonsense
    Lewis Carroll HackerNoon profile picture

    @lewiscarroll

    Lewis Carroll

    Receive Stories from @lewiscarroll

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A JESTER AND A BEAR
    Published at Aug 11, 2023 by lewiscarroll #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    The power which a man's imagination has over his body
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #religion
    Article Thumbnail
    During three days the couple walked upon air, with their heads in the clouds
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #collection-of-short-stories
    Article Thumbnail
    CONTROLLED EMISSION
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by halhellman #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    MADAME MELMOTTE'S BALL
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    A Little Philosophy
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa