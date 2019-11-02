If you’re still using GitFlow I feel bad for you son (or woman)
I got 99 problems but my branching strategy ain't one.
Back in the year of 2017.
I wrote an article that to some seemed like a dream.
"But how do I deploy to staging?" you might declare,
"not using GitFlow seems unfair!"
Don't despair!
I'll show you how to turn the implicit into the explicit
simplifying your workflow so you can finish it
Instead of representing environments using branches
you create artifacts using Helm and then schedule the advancements
just create a pull request to your codified environment
then just wait for JX to do the rest
Instead of keeping a mental map of loosely defined entries
you're permanent environments will be tersely defined dependencies.
Making implicit concepts explicit is the thing to do!
To get away from GitFlow I codify my environments and you should too!
