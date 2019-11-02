If you’re still using GitFlow I feel bad for you son (or woman)

I got 99 problems but my branching strategy ain't one.

Back in the year of 2017.

I wrote an article that to some seemed like a dream.



It's been a few years and now you should, too. I said I commit to master , and I still do.It's been a few years and now you should, too.

"But how do I deploy to staging?" you might declare,

"not using GitFlow seems unfair!"

Don't despair!

I'll show you how to turn the implicit into the explicit

simplifying your workflow so you can finish it

Instead of representing environments using branches

you create artifacts using Helm and then schedule the advancements

just create a pull request to your codified environment

then just wait for JX to do the rest

Instead of keeping a mental map of loosely defined entries

you're permanent environments will be tersely defined dependencies.

Making implicit concepts explicit is the thing to do!

To get away from GitFlow I codify my environments and you should too!

