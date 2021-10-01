IBM i Green Screen Modernization for 5250 Applications

IBM i has proven to be extremely reliable, easy to use, inexpensive to maintain, flexible and secure. 5250 green screen apps were the perfect solution when they needed powerful yet safe and reliable enterprise tools. IBM i doesn’t provide tools for frequent changes to 5250 apps. Web-enabled apps eliminate a lot of unnecessary processes from the old 5250s. Modernized apps encourage innovative business processes, such as providing partners and customers with new capabilities that simplify orders and sales. This, in turn, leads to better efficiency and higher revenues.