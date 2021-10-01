Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

IBM i Green Screen Modernization for 5250 Applications by@lansa

IBM i Green Screen Modernization for 5250 Applications

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
IBM i has proven to be extremely reliable, easy to use, inexpensive to maintain, flexible and secure. 5250 green screen apps were the perfect solution when they needed powerful yet safe and reliable enterprise tools. IBM i doesn’t provide tools for frequent changes to 5250 apps. Web-enabled apps eliminate a lot of unnecessary processes from the old 5250s. Modernized apps encourage innovative business processes, such as providing partners and customers with new capabilities that simplify orders and sales. This, in turn, leads to better efficiency and higher revenues.
image
Lansa Hacker Noon profile picture

@lansa
Lansa

Hybrid Low-Code solutions

Publish Your First Brand Story for FREE. Click Here.

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Modernize IBM i Applications by @lansa
#modernize-ibm-i-solutions
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer

Tags

#ibm-i#modernize-ibm-i-solutions#lansa#software-development#ramp#axes#green-screen-modernization#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading