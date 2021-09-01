"I wish the pandemic could just be over so we can get back to freaking out about burning our planet"

On March 28 2018, Interview Magazine published [Joaquin Phoenix Interview by Will Ferrell] and it became known as the greatest interview ever published. I attempted to answer them down here. Here are some of my most recent ones. Click here to be directed to the draft version of the interview. The interview was published by Interview Magazine on March 28, 2018, and is known as “the greatest interview’s ever published’. I wish the pandemic could just be over so we could get back to freaking out about burning our planet to the ground.