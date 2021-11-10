Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

‘I Want to Educate Why Cookies Are Totally F*cked’: HackerNoon Contributer Alex Paden  by@padenfool

‘I Want to Educate Why Cookies Are Totally F*cked’: HackerNoon Contributer Alex Paden

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Alex is currently interested in digital identity, which he’ve renamed online identity. He wants to rebuild his childhood favorite game “Yoville/Yoworld” in his own light. His hobbies include gaming, race car driving, and business.
image
Alex Paden Hacker Noon profile picture

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How I Quit my Startup and Started Building Toward True Online Identities by @padenfool
#digital-identity
Why is Writing Important? (Slogging Insights) by @Limarc
#slogging
Crypto CFDs and Derivatives Should be Regulated for Investor's Safety by @Ishan Pandey
#cfd
Bullish on Digital Assets: Meet Hacker Noon’s Contributor Ben Knaus by @benhodlin
#digital-asset
An Interview With PowerShell Inventor Jeffrey Snover by @elizabethlvova
#powershell
"The Biggest Challenge in Crypto is the Volume of Information Published Daily" by @zamboglou
#meet-the-writer

Tags

#meet-the-writer#writer-interview#writing#digital-identity#online-identity#startup-story#quitting-the-shit#interview
Join Hacker Noon loading