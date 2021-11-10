‘I Want to Educate Why Cookies Are Totally F*cked’: HackerNoon Contributer Alex Paden

\\\n*This story is a part of Hacker Noon's **[Meet the Writer](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/meet-the-writer)** series of interviews. The series is intended for tech professionals contributing the most insightful Hacker Noon stories to share more about their writing habits, ideas, and professional background (and maybe a hobby or two). If you too would like to start contributing to Hacker Noon, [you can do so here](https://app.hackernoon.com/new).*\n\n## So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests.\n\n\\\nI am Alex. I am currently interested in digital identity, which I’ve renamed online identity.\n\n\\\nMy first job was dishwashing. The second was car cleaner/sales. \n\n\\\nMy third work is running a startup.\n\n\\\nMy hobbies include gaming, race car driving, and business in for the most part that order.\n\n\\\nI want to rebuild my childhood favorite game “Yoville/Yoworld” in my own light. Including NFT items and an avatar-based internet profile. As for why I find this game special, there are two reasons: **social & economic**.\n\n\\\nYoville, like Facebook, is a “social network” of accounts separate from the game that display user information.\n\n\\\nWhen I try to buy gold on Yoville (buy/sell currency is something I require in a game), the players get mad at me for not buying at 10x rates from the company.\n\n## Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?\n\nIt was on [quitting my company and building digital identities](https://hackernoon.com/how-i-quit-my-startup-and-started-building-toward-true-online-identities)!\n\n## Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?\n\nNo, but if you appreciate me, I’ll probably write more 🥺\n\n## Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)\n\nWrite and then have my friends tell me why it’s terrible because they actually know how to structure a story, and I just know how to throw words :P\n\n## Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?\n\nIRL I am a firm believer in using the language of the people. On the internet, I probably won’t define my acronyms for you.\n\n## What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?\n\nLol - I just had my first interview in tech. I hope to get a job :)\n\n## Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?\n\nI love the sh\\*t out of rap music. My most favorite artist is Mac Miller.\n\n## Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?\n\nNot anymore! Lol. I just sit like a hermit in my office atm which is ironic because I moved to the outdoor capital of the country @Boulder, CO.\n\n## What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?\n\nI want to educate why cookies are totally f\\*cked and the cool things that happen if you give power to the consumer instead of a company when utilizing cookies.\n\n## Thanks for taking time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?\n\nI am moving back to the bay next summer if anyone wants to be friends :3