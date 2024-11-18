ReadWrite
paint-brush
I Turned Notes Into A Podcast: How to Use NotebookLM Podcast DEMOby@proflead

I Turned Notes Into A Podcast: How to Use NotebookLM Podcast DEMO

by Vladislav GuzeyNovember 18th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

NotebookLM is an AI-powered tool designed to help users simplify, organize, and transform their notes. One of its standout features is the ability to convert text into audio. The AI added natural pacing, emphasis, and tone, making the audio feel like a professionally narrated podcast.
featured image - I Turned Notes Into A Podcast: How to Use NotebookLM Podcast DEMO
Vladislav Guzey HackerNoon profile picture
0-item


Have you ever felt overwhelmed trying to make sense of dense notes or wished you could listen to them like a podcast while on the go? In this article, I’ll share the tool that could help you turn text into engaging audio podcasts; I believe it could help you learn new things faster and more effectively.


Why Turning Notes into Podcasts Is a Game-Changer

Did you know that over 50% of people prefer podcasts as their primary way of learning? Podcasts are portable, easy to consume, and perfect for multitasking. But creating a podcast used to feel like a daunting task — until now.


Whether you’re a student trying to review lecture notes or a professional preparing for a big presentation, converting written material into something engaging takes time and effort.


For me, the challenge was turning long, complex notes into something I could review effortlessly. I wanted to take these notes and transform them into a format I could absorb while driving, exercising, or just relaxing. That’s where NotebookLM came in.

What Is NotebookLM and How Does It Work?

NotebookLM is an AI-powered tool designed to help users simplify, organize, and transform their notes. Think of it as a smart assistant for your learning process. One of its standout features is the ability to convert text into audio — essentially creating podcasts from your notes.


NotebookLM


Here’s how I used it:


1. Upload your content: I started by uploading my notes, articles, or YouTube video links into NotebookLM.

Upload the content to NotebookLM


2. AI Analysis: The AI analyzed the material, breaking it into clear, logical sections. This was great because it identified the key points I needed to focus on.

Summary from YouTube Video


3. Text-to-Audio Conversion: The tool converted the notes into an audio format. But here’s the cool part: it wasn’t just a robotic reading. The AI added natural pacing, emphasis, and tone, making the audio feel like a professionally narrated podcast.

Text-to-Audio Conversion

4. Download and Listen: Within minutes, I had a polished audio file that I could download and listen to anywhere — on my phone, in the car, or even during a walk. You also can get a shareable link that you can open on any device with the internet connection.

Download Podcast


Share Audio Overview


The process was so intuitive that I barely had to do any editing, which saved me hours of work.


Another cool feature is that you can Customize Audio Overview. You can specify the focus and add instructions for your podcast. This means you can focus on a specific aspect of the subject.

Customize Audio Overview


Customize Audio Overview


This is the example of the podcast: https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/1076c05e-4438-41db-b44c-2335d5859c24/audio


Why NotebookLM Is Perfect for Learners and Creators

Before NotebookLM, I often felt stuck. My notes would pile up, and the thought of reviewing them felt overwhelming. But now, I can turn my notes into audio, plug in my headphones, and listen to it on the go or before bedtime.


This tool has made learning not just easier but enjoyable. I’ve retained more information because I can revisit the audio anytime.


This tool isn’t just for people like me who want to review notes on the go. It’s also great for:

  • Students: Simplify your study material into audio for easier revision.
  • Professionals: Prepare presentations or training sessions while multitasking.
  • Content Creators: Turn your ideas into podcasts effortlessly, saving time and boosting productivity.


NotebookLM bridges the gap between written and spoken content, making it accessible to everyone.

Video DEMO: How to Use NotebookLM Podcast


The most beautiful part is that NotebookLM is entirely free. So give it a shot and share with me your experience.


Cheers!

HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Vladislav Guzey HackerNoon profile picture
Vladislav Guzey@proflead
Lead Web Developer & CRO Expert | Specializing in A/B Testing, Data Analysis & SEO Optimization | Python, PHP, JavaScrip
Read my storiesAbout @proflead

TOPICS

purcat-imgmachine-learning #ai-tools #ai-tool-for-productivity #new-ai-tools #text-to-audio #notebooklm #what-is-notebooklm #notebooklm-review #notebooklm-guide

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
AI Tools That You Know But Don't Use — Bing Image Creator
by proflead
Feb 05, 2024
#ai
Article Thumbnail
10 Useful Ways to Use AI to Accelerate Your Business
by omrihurwitz
Nov 03, 2023
#ai-in-business
Article Thumbnail
100 Days of AI, Day 10: How Effective is AI in Design Thinking for Solving Business Problems?
by sindamnataraj
Feb 08, 2024
#100-days-of-ai
Article Thumbnail
Four Use-Cases for AI Automation in 2024
by jonstojanmedia
Apr 17, 2024
#ai-automation
Article Thumbnail
Python Unit Testing is Even More Convenient Than You Might Realize
by himanshu.mandhyan
Jun 06, 2024
#unit-testing
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas