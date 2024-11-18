I Turned Notes Into A Podcast: How to Use NotebookLM Podcast DEMO





Have you ever felt overwhelmed trying to make sense of dense notes or wished you could listen to them like a podcast while on the go? In this article, I’ll share the tool that could help you turn text into engaging audio podcasts; I believe it could help you learn new things faster and more effectively.





Why Turning Notes into Podcasts Is a Game-Changer

Did you know that over 50% of people prefer podcasts as their primary way of learning? Podcasts are portable, easy to consume, and perfect for multitasking. But creating a podcast used to feel like a daunting task — until now.





Whether you’re a student trying to review lecture notes or a professional preparing for a big presentation, converting written material into something engaging takes time and effort.





For me, the challenge was turning long, complex notes into something I could review effortlessly. I wanted to take these notes and transform them into a format I could absorb while driving, exercising, or just relaxing. That’s where NotebookLM came in.

What Is NotebookLM and How Does It Work?

NotebookLM is an AI-powered tool designed to help users simplify, organize, and transform their notes. Think of it as a smart assistant for your learning process. One of its standout features is the ability to convert text into audio — essentially creating podcasts from your notes.









Here’s how I used it:





1. Upload your content: I started by uploading my notes, articles, or YouTube video links into NotebookLM.





2. AI Analysis: The AI analyzed the material, breaking it into clear, logical sections. This was great because it identified the key points I needed to focus on.





3. Text-to-Audio Conversion: The tool converted the notes into an audio format. But here’s the cool part: it wasn’t just a robotic reading. The AI added natural pacing, emphasis, and tone, making the audio feel like a professionally narrated podcast.

4. Download and Listen: Within minutes, I had a polished audio file that I could download and listen to anywhere — on my phone, in the car, or even during a walk. You also can get a shareable link that you can open on any device with the internet connection.









The process was so intuitive that I barely had to do any editing, which saved me hours of work.





Another cool feature is that you can Customize Audio Overview. You can specify the focus and add instructions for your podcast. This means you can focus on a specific aspect of the subject.









This is the example of the podcast: https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/1076c05e-4438-41db-b44c-2335d5859c24/audio





Why NotebookLM Is Perfect for Learners and Creators

Before NotebookLM, I often felt stuck. My notes would pile up, and the thought of reviewing them felt overwhelming. But now, I can turn my notes into audio, plug in my headphones, and listen to it on the go or before bedtime.





This tool has made learning not just easier but enjoyable. I’ve retained more information because I can revisit the audio anytime.





This tool isn’t just for people like me who want to review notes on the go. It’s also great for:

Students: Simplify your study material into audio for easier revision.

Simplify your study material into audio for easier revision. Professionals: Prepare presentations or training sessions while multitasking.

Prepare presentations or training sessions while multitasking. Content Creators: Turn your ideas into podcasts effortlessly, saving time and boosting productivity.





NotebookLM bridges the gap between written and spoken content, making it accessible to everyone.

Video DEMO: How to Use NotebookLM Podcast





The most beautiful part is that NotebookLM is entirely free. So give it a shot and share with me your experience.





Cheers!