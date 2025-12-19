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I Stopped Using ChatGPT to Write Code. Here Is What Happened to My Brain.

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@hacker35914599

December 19th, 2025
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machine-learning#chatgpt#software-engineering#mental-health#learning-to-code#productivity#digital-detox#social-media-addiction#developers

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