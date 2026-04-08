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I Spent 48 Hours Responding to the LiteLLM Supply Chain Attack. Here Is Everything I Know

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byJay@jaystech

Technical writer

April 8th, 2026
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Jay@jaystech

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#litellm-security-breach#supply-chain-attack-npm#pypi-supply-chain-attack#.pth-malware-python#cicd-token-compromise#trivy-github-actions-attack#python-package-security-risks#transitive-dependency-risks

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